Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride Arrives On 4K Blu-ray With a Limited Edition Steelbook

Corpse Bride arrived in theaters 20 years ago this September, and that means that Tim Burton fans have an anniversary to celebrate. It all starts with the first ever 4K Blu-ray release of the film, which you can pre-order now here on Amazon and should arrive here at Walmart and here at GRUV soon. The official release date hasn’t been announced, but we have no doubt that you’ll be able to add the film to your Halloween 2025 watchlist.

The Steelbook cover of Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride 4K Blu-ray is uninspired with a simple logo, though the interior is a little more interesting. Still, the 4K upgrade is the most important thing here, and as a limited edition you can expect that it will sell out at some point. It joins The Nightmare Before Christmas 4K UHD Blu-ray that was released back in 2023. Note that a Disney 100th anniversary Steelbook edition was released for The Nightmare Before Christmas, but has long since sold out. Hopefully, a standard 4K Blu-ray edition of Corpse Bride will be available at some point in the future. For now, you’ll want to reserve a copy of the Steelbook edition while you can.

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride Limited Edition 4K UHD Blu-ray Steelbook pre-order on amazon

Currently, details on special features for the Corpse Bride 4K Blu-ray haven’t been announced, but we wouldn’t expect much if anything beyond legacy features. This article will be updated with that information when it becomes available. Legacy features that have appeared on previous Corpse Bride Blu-ray releases include the following:

Inside the Two Worlds

Danny Elfman Interprets the Two Worlds

The Animators: The Breath of Life

Tim Burton: Dark vs. Light

Voices from the Underworld

Making Puppets Tick

The Voices Behind the Voice

The Corpse Bride Preproduction Galleries

Theatrical Trailer

Music-Only Track

Deleted Scenes

Synopsis: In Burton’s classic stop-motion animated film, A Corpse Bride, now available for the first time on 4K Ultra HD! Synopsis Set in a 19th century European village, this stop-motion, animated feature follows the story of Victor (voiced by JOHNNY DEPP), a young man who is whisked away to the underworld and wed to a mysterious Corpse Bride, while his real bride, Victoria, waits bereft in the land of the living. Though life in the Land of the Dead proves to be a lot more colorful than his strict Victorian upbringing, Victor learns that there is nothing in this world, or the next, that can keep him away from his one true love.