Jurassic World Rebirth Sets Disappointing Series Box Office Record

Though Jurassic World Rebirth is poised to post one of the highest five-day Fourth of July openings of all time, the film still got off to a somewhat disappointing start at the box office. According to Deadline, Rebirth grossed $30.5 million domestically during its opening day. That puts it on pace to earn approximately $133.5 million in the United States over its first five days, around $80 million of which will come during the traditional weekend frame of Friday-Sunday. That figure is actually the lowest opening day haul for any of the four Jurassic World movies.

2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom had the previous low of $58.5 million. Jurassic World Dominion grossed $59.5 million during its opening day a few years back, while the record-breaking Jurassic World opened with $81.9 million in its first day. Jurassic World Rebirth out-grossed the opening day numbers for the original three Jurassic Park movies, unadjusted for inflation.

Since the first wave of box office projections for Jurassic World Rebirth came out, the film’s commercial prospects have proven to be a complex subject. Any studio would be pleased with breaking the all-time Fourth of July record, but Rebirth is still estimated to have the lowest opening weekend of the four Jurassic World movies. The fact that it’s opening over a holiday window is important context to keep in mind, however, as people may be busy traveling and attending Fourth of July festivities before they make a trip to the movies later.

Jurassic World Rebirth was also cheaper to make than some of its direct predecessors. The production budget is a reported $180 million before marketing costs, below the $265 million price tag of Jurassic World Dominion. That means Rebirth is in a position where it could still turn a profit without rewriting the box office history books.

Still, it is a little alarming that Rebirth is currently estimated to earn $133.5 million in five days. The first three Jurassic World films (all of which grossed $1 billion globally) easily surpassed that figure in just traditional three-day opening weekends. The holiday element aside, this could be interpreted as a sign that some moviegoers are starting to lose interest in the franchise. While the original Jurassic Park is an all-time classic, none of the sequels have been critical darlings; Rebirth‘s Rotten Tomatoes score is a step above some of the other Jurassic World titles, but 51% hardly amounts to universal acclaim. Jurassic World has been critic-proof throughout its existence, but now word of mouth seems to be taking a bit of a toll.

It’ll be interesting to see how Jurassic World Rebirth holds over the course of the month. July sees the debuts of two highly anticipated comic book adaptations: Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The former is already estimated to be a massive box office draw when it opens next week, and it will surely eat into some of Rebirth‘s business. Universal doesn’t have to worry about Rebirth bombing, but if the Jurassic World franchise is to continue, the filmmakers may need to go back to the drawing board and come up with a concept that leads to a movie that’s a commercial and critical success.