45 Years Ago, the Most Underrated Fantasy Movie of the ‘80s Premiered (It’s Zack Snyder’s Favorite Film)

Although one ‘80s fantasy classic earned a surprisingly divided critical reception upon its initial release, it is no surprise that this cult movie went on to influence the career and movies of Zack Snyder. It is fair to say that Zack Snyder’s movies are divisive. From Man of Steel to Watchmen, the blockbuster legend’s distinctive visual sensibility and unique approach to crafting atmosphere have as many die-hard fans and defenders as it has longtime haters. While some of Snyder’s projects earned widespread acclaim, like 2004’s Dawn of the Dead remake, others, like 2011’s Sucker Punch, were a lot more divisive.

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However, Snyder isn’t alone in being a blockbuster director whose efforts divide critics. Director John Boorman is responsible for undisputed masterpieces like 1972’s Deliverance and 1967’s Point Blank, but he also helmed complete disasters like Exorcist II: The Heretic and Zardoz. However, it was Boorman’s 1981 dark fantasy epic Excalibur that proved a massive influence on Snyder’s film career, with the director citing it as one of his favourites of all time in 2009. A close look at Excalibur and its reception proves that this makes a lot of sense.

John Boorman’s Excalibur Is A Dark And Mature Fantasy Epic

Based on Thomas Malory’s 1485 Arthurian Romance Le Morte d’Arthur, Excalibur was an $11 million medieval fantasy movie shot in Ireland. Named after Arthur’s legendary sword, the project started life as a live-action adaptation of The Lord of the Rings trilogy before transforming into an ambitious retelling of the iconic Medieval legend. With a stacked cast that included Helen Mirren as Morgan le Fay and Patrick Stewart as Leodegrance, Excalibur was also notable for helping to launch the careers of various now-iconic Irish actors.

Gabriel Byrne played Uther Pendragon, Liam Neeson played Gawain, and Ciaran Hinds played King Lot, and these roles catapulted the trio of actors to Hollywood stardom after Excalibur’s success. However, although the epic earned over $35 million at the box office, it should be noted that Excalibur’s critical reception was far from wholly positive. While reviewers almost universally praised the movie’s stunning visuals, its immersive atmosphere, and its ambitious scope, critics were quick to note that its story was almost incoherent and its characters were bizarrely underdeveloped.

Zack Snyder’s Love of Excalibur Is Reflected Throughout His Movie Career

Much like most of Zack Snyder’s movies, Boorman’s epic was accused of prioritizing visual style over storytelling and serving viewers with slick, stunning imagery over meaningful character development. Revisiting Excalibur, it is hard to deny that the movie is truly beautiful to look at, and equally hard to argue that the characters are more than ciphers for a very pretty epic fantasy movie. In this regard, Excalibur could be said to have predicted much of the feedback Snyder received throughout his long screen career.

Since his earliest years as a music video director, Snyder has been accused of valuing an impressive visual spectacle over a storyline that viewers find emotionally resonant. As such, it makes sense that he would cite Boorman’s Excalibur as a personal favourite, since the Medieval epic faced the exact same style over substance accusations over a decade before his career began. Thus, for better or worse, it is easy to see how 1981’s fantasy Excalibur had a lasting impact on Zack Snyder’s work.