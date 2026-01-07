Zack Snyder’s Best Movie Just Found a New Streaming Home

With movies like 300, Man of Steel, and Justice League in his filmography, Zack Snyder is one of the most prominent directors in Hollywood today. Over the past two decades, Snyder has become known for his distinctive, visually striking style and has charted numerous big-screen blockbusters. Following 2024’s Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver and ahead of his upcoming movie The Last Photograph, fans of the filmmaker can now stream one of Snyder’s best movies ever after it found a new streaming home.

Snyder’s debut feature-length film Dawn of the Dead remains one of his best movies yet even 21 years after its release, and it joined Netflix’s streaming lineup on January 1st. The movie teamed Snyder up with James Gunn, who penned the script, and serves as a remake of George A. Romero’s 1978 film of the same name. The film is set in a post-apocalyptic America overrun by flesh-eating zombies and centers around a group of survivors who find shelter in a suburban shopping mall in Milwaukee. Dawn of the Dead grossed $102 million during its 2004 theatrical run.

Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead Is One of His Best Movies

Romero may not be the biggest fan of it, but there’s no denying that Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead is one of the best zombie films and horror remakes of all time. The movie was a powerful feature debut for Snyder and showcased what would become his signature style of immersive world-building, a focus on intense, stylized action, and a distinctive visual aesthetic. Snyder’s version of the film prioritized relentless zombie action and high-stakes survival over the deep social commentary and satire of the original, introducing faster and more aggressive zombies more similar to those seen in 28 Days Later and more high-octane thrills.

Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead delivers on sheer entertainment value and is a relentlessly fun and scary movie that serves as both an homage to the original and a fresh take on the zombie genre that influenced countless films that followed, and it’s still great more than 20 years later. The movie is really one of the best titles in Snyder’s filmography. With a “Certified Fresh” critic score and equal audience rating of 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, Dawn of the Dead is Snyder’s third-highest-rated movie in terms of critic consensus and sixth-highest-rated film when it comes to the general audience.

What’s New on Netflix?

Netflix has plenty of great streaming options this January, and Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead remake is just one of them. The biggest number of titles arrived on January 1st in a wave of additions that included District 9, Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, Man on Fire, Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life, and Priscilla, as well as all five seasons of Falling Skies. Netflix will continue rolling out new titles throughout the month, with Stone Cold Fox scheduled to drop on January 9th, Seasons 1 through 5 of Southland, and the first batch of episodes of Bridgerton Season 4.

