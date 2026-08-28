Avengers: Doomsday Had the Chance to Beat the DCU to a Major Storyline, And I’m Sad It’s Not Happening

One of the hallmarks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its inception has been not that it adapts specific storylines to the letter, but that it uses the comic book narratives as a springboard to tell all-new tales for the big screen. Civil War, for example, might be the most famous case, as the version seen in the movies has similarities to what was done in the comics, but is markedly different, and the same can be said for Infinity War as well. Avengers: Doomsday, on the other hand, has a title that’s largely its own, but that doesn’t mean that its storyline isn’t pulling from the comics.

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One of the comic book storylines that Marvel Boss Kevin Feige has already called out as being a storyline that played out in the pages of Jonathan Hickman’s Avengers and New Avengers (with crossover into a slew of other titles as well) all of which lead to the end of the main Marvel universe and the big Secret Wars event. It’s easy to see why Feige noted this, Doomsday is the last Marvel movie before the actual Avengers: Secret Wars film, but for comic readers what’s actually clear about the film is it’s pulling from a different storyline than “Time Runs Out,” and if Marvel was actually adapting it, then they’d be able to beat James Gunn’s DCU to a major moment.

Avengers: Doomsday Could Have Brought the Justice League to the Big Screen Before the DCU

In Marvel Comics, “Time Runs Out” is a huge storyline with heroes and villains all spread across varied teams and allegiances, many of which are trying to figure out the “incursion” problem in order to keep their universe alive and thriving. To that end, it’s easy to see why Feige has called it out as inspiring Avengers: Doomsday, and it’s clear from the footage that there IS influence from that storyline in the film, as it deals with a slew of different teams and universes all trying to stop a specific problem. That said, there’s another storyline it’s clearly pulling from.

Well before “Time Runs Out,” New Avengers had another storyline that might have actually been its best. Across New Avengers #16 through #21 was a storyline called “The Great Society,” which saw the Illuminati, the group secretly trying to deal with the incursions outside of the Avengers’ larger purview, go up against another team of superheroes from another universe who had the same goal. What becomes clear about that team, the titular “Great Society,” is that they stand in stark contrast to the Avengers.

This is clear for two reasons. The first is that they have drastically different ideas about how to handle the incursions (trying to make sure no one gets hurt or dies, unlike the Illuminati), and the second is that the heroes that are part of the team are a clear parody of DC’s Justice League, including Sun God instead of Superman, Boundless instead of The Flash, The Rider instead of Batman, plus characters that parodied Doctor Fate, Martian Manhunter, and Green Lantern.

James Gunn’s DCU is only about two years old at this point, and it has been noted more than once that the Justice League … not yet, at least. It’s hard to imagine that at one point down the line this team won’t be on the big screen at some point down the line, but it’s worth pointing out that Marvel had the exact opportunity with Avengers: Doomsday to put a version of the Justice League on the big screen before the DCU has even teased they’re doing it.

Using Fox X-Men Over New Characters Makes Sense, But Proves an MCU Weakness

What’s clear for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though, is why they chose not to bring in a roster of all-new characters that are direct parodies of their biggest competition and instead opted to bring back the cast from the beloved 20th Century Fox X-Men movies. First, Marvel has never actually thumbed its nose at DC in any major way (in fact, Eternals made it clear that DC actually exists in the MCU), but with a former beloved director in charge of DC Studios now in Gunn, they definitely wouldn’t do that.

The second is that it would be impossible for the filmmakers and cast to sidestep and never address the fact that The Great Society was a Justice League parody if they were in the movie, on top of the fact that it would mean six new characters would be introduced. Bringing them in and having to talk about it would more than likely deliver a minefield of fandom wars online, and perhaps alienate some of the audience.

The third, and perhaps most important reason, is that the Marvel movies have a different audience than regular Marvel comic book readers in that they exist siloed off from other superhero movies…to a degree at least. Fans who only like the Marvel movies have an association with the characters and the world that means a crossover between the MCU Avengers and the original cast of the Fox X-Men movies carries a lot of weight (thanks to years of character rights being separated).

On the flip side, comic readers aren’t surprised when a new issue refers to another hero, series, or story, even one not owned by the publisher, because it has been something of a tradition in the medium for years; a subtle jab at DC goes over a different way in a comic book than it would in a multi-million-dollar movie.

To wit, the fact that a Marvel comic can quietly parody the Justice League but a movie can’t is another tally in favor of the print medium. The ideas that define Marvel comics can be weird, fun, and infinitely creative, with no limitations on what characters appear, stories are told, or universes are visited, because the budgetary restrictions are different from feature films; and the ideas that define Marvel movies have to appeal to a mass audience and stay in a certain lane.

That’s not to say that the MCU can’t be creative, it’s managed to do it countless times now, but they had the chance to do something really daring with Avengers: Doomsday, and even though what we’re getting could very well be fun and dynamic, I don’t think it’ll be as satisfying as what Jonathan Hickman, Valerio Schiti, and Salvador Larroca gave us in the comics.