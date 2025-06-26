10 Times Marvel Movies Referenced DC

The worlds of Marvel and DC may long have been seen as rivals by the rest of the world. They are two titans of the comic book industry standing toe-to-toe across decades of storytelling. But in reality, they hold a healthy respect for one another and have had everything from references in each other’s comics, to full-blown crossovers. But it doesn’t stop at the page. In the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond, there’s always been room for a cheeky nod or full-on name drop of the competition. From Superman to Batman, DC heroes have found themselves name-checked in Marvel films more often than you might expect.

Whether it’s a knowing wink to fans or a full-on roast (we’re looking at you, Deadpool), Marvel’s movies have never shied away from tipping their hats to DC Comics. And while these moments might not mean an actual crossover is coming anytime soon, they definitely give longtime comic fans something to grin about. Here are 10 times Marvel movies (from MCU and beyond) referenced DC in surprising, hilarious, and downright meta ways.

1) Deadpool on Cable’s Attitude — Deadpool 2 (2018)

There’s no Marvel character more self-aware than Wade Wilson, and Deadpool 2 wasted no time in throwing shade at the darker tone of DC’s cinematic output. While fighting with Cable to protect Russell in prison, Deadpool manages, “You’re so dark. Are you sure you’re not from the DC Universe?” between punches to the head. The line, which landed as one of the movie’s biggest laughs, drew a clear line between the grittier aesthetic of the DC Extended Universe and the more irreverent tone of the Deadpool franchise.

The joke is a prime example of how Deadpool breaks the fourth wall and skewers Hollywood in equal measure. It’s also a not-so-subtle dig at movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which became synonymous with that dark and brooding style, and which was released just a few months before Deadpool 2.

2) Aunt May Knows Superman — Spider-Man (2002)

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy was already paving the way for superhero blockbusters and exists in a world where other comic book creators existed. In the first instalment of the Tobey trilogy, Maguire’s Peter Parker gets a stern reminder from Aunt May that he shouldn’t carry the weight of the world on his shoulders.

When Peter visits her in the hospital, Aunt May tells him, “You do too much. You’re not Superman, you know.” It’s a short line, but an obvious nod to the Man of Steel. The reference is even more fun when you consider that Spider-Man and Superman have had multiple comic book crossovers over the decades, notably the Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man: The Battle of the Century comic released in 1976.

3) Happy Not So Happy with Tony’s New Life — Iron Man 3 (2013)

Throughout Tony Stark’s life, one of the very few people he can always rely on is Happy Hogan. Happy has been his right hand man since day one, and has stood by Tony’s side, supporting his whims and 180 business changes without complaint… Well… without much complaint (it is Happy after all).

However, by Iron Man 3 Hogan is getting tired. He calls Tony to talk to him about a suspicious scientist that has come to visit Pepper. The scientist turns out later to be Aldrich Killian, the main villain of the movie. Happy tells Tony that he should be concerned about Killian. After Stark talks Happy down, he tells him he misses him. Happy says he misses the way things used to be, and that Tony is always “off with your Super Friends”.

Though coming from Happy it sounds like an out of touch dad trying to connect with his son, the Super Friends is a direct nod to DC’s animated version of the Justice League that aired in the ’70s and ’80s.

It’s a quick aside, but it’s a fun Easter egg for fans of both universes.

4) Green Lantern Lampooning — Deadpool (2016)

With Deadpool being such a meta character, he’s going to run his mouth about pop culture that the audience loves. Especially when it will be of benefit to his own (or rather Ryan Reynolds’) catharsis. And the Deadpool creators certainly pulled no punches when it came to lampooning Reynolds’ superhero past.

After Wade has finally bitten the proverbial bullet, he hits “F**k it” and calls the creepy recruiter to undergo his “Super Serum” treatment. When he’s strapped to the janky gurney in a dodgy, grimy lab, he requests that once he’s a super hero, that his costume not be “green… or animated.” This is a direct jab at the 2011 DC Green Lantern movie where Reynolds played Hal Jordan in the flop, which was mocked for many things, but most especially the infamous fully CG suit.

5) Venom’s Kryptonite — Venom (2018)

Even Venom’s universe has their own DC Comics, or at least a Krypton in some form. In the first Venom movie, when Anne is driving Eddie to hospital, the two start talking about Venom’s weakness, notably sound frequencies, and how the MRI is really harmful for the symbiote. Anne asks if it is like Venom’s version of Kryptonite.

While it’s a clever way to convey the symbiote’s vulnerabilities using language familiar to general audiences, it also adds a deeper layer for fans by indicating that DC is obviously a constant throughout the Marvel Multiverse, especially apt considering that Venom is also an alien who has chosen to be a (Lethal) protector. Or, you know, the reference could just be a lapse in wording that can get blown out of proportion…

6) Batman and Robin Tease – Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

It’s easy to forget that Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer was technically part of Marvel’s cinematic output long before the MCU became the behemoth it is today. And yes, even that film couldn’t resist a jab at Gotham’s Dark Knight and his Boy Wonder.

After overhearing his sister, Sue, talking to Reed about retiring from the team, and disbanding the Fantastic Four. Johnny Storm (Chris Evans) tells Ben Grimm about it. The two have a panicked discussion, with Benn asking “What do they expect us to do, keep it going just the two of us?” Johnny retorts, asking, “And call ourselves what, The Dynamic Duo?” A classic term for Batman and Robin.

7) Karun as “Alfred” — Eternals (2021)

In Eternals, Bollywood star Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) has a human valet named Karun (Harish Patel), who quickly became a fan favorite. During a conversation, Gilgamsh teases Kingo by calling Karun his “Alfred.”

It’s a clear reference to Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler, Alfred Pennyworth. The joke lands especially well since Kingo is wealthy, eccentric, and constantly much like a cosmic version of Bruce Wayne if he swapped gadgets for Bollywood dance numbers.

8) Ikaris’ Mistaken Identity — Eternals (2021)

The Eternals didn’t stop there though, including another major DC reference. Another moment comes when Ikaris is likened to the Man of Steel himself. When Phastos’ young son first meets Ikaris (Richard Madden), he excitedly declares to his dad that it’s Superman. Despite Phastos continuously trying to shush his son, and correct him that Ikaris is not, infact, Superman, his son remains adamant.

He excitedly explains that he saw Ikaris on the news, stating, “I saw him on TV! You were with the cape and you were shooting laser beams.” In a moment of awkward silence, Ikaris quietly states that he doesn’t wear a cape. The moment is played for laughs but also underlines how closely the characters’ powers mirror one another.

Eternals producer Nate Moore has explained in interviews that they included the reference in order to hint at the idea that these gods have, in fact, been the inspiration for humans’ myths and legends beyond ancient folklore. Making a Marvel character, based on a god, become the inspiration for a DC character (in the Eternals universe, anyhow), is meta upon meta upon layers.

9) Flash’s Autobiography – Spider‑Man: No Way Home (2021)

Leave it to Flash Thompson to turn a school friends’ very real identity crisis into a marketing opportunity. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, after Peter Parker’s identity is exposed to the world, Flash (Tony Revolori) wastes no time cashing in. He pens a memoir titled “Flashpoint: My Life as Peter Parker’s Best Friend” that title is absolutely a wink at DC’s iconic 2011 crossover event Flashpoint.

In the DC Comics storyline, Flashpoint sees Barry Allen go back in time to save his mother, unleashing a chain reaction that fractures reality itself. Heroes become villains, history rewrites itself, and an entire timeline is reshaped. Not only is it a sly nod to DC’s multiverse-shattering event, but it also fits perfectly into the film which deals with literally those very subjects.

10) Flash Gordon Reference – Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Before you rush to the comments to declare that Flash Gordon is not a DC character, you should know that he did, in fact, have a brief comic run under the DC banner back in the heady days of the late 1980s. That makes this next reference a sneaky addition to the DC pile.

In Avengers: Infinity War, Tony Stark snarks at Peter Quill by calling him “Flash Gordon.” The insult is fitting for Quill’s retro hero persona clearly takes cues from pulp sci-fi adventurers, and is also taken as a huge compliment by Star Lord.