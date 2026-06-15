DCU’s Batman Movie, Justice League Plans & Superman Spinoff Show Get Updates From DC Boss

The DC Universe is continuing to expand this month with the release of Supergirl, and there are big plans beyond it, too. After successfully launching last year with Superman (and, technically, Creature Commands before that) then Peacemaker Season 2, things are ramping up in 2026. Supergirl will be followed by the HBO series Lanterns and then another movie, Clayface, while next year will bring the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow. It’s a busy, varied slate, but it’s really just the beginning for co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU.

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There’s a lot in the works and a lot that’s been discussed in terms of what else is on the horizon, such as the Wonder Woman-related series Paradise Lost, and perhaps even Wonder Woman herself. Meanwhile, we know The Batman: Part II is also coming next year, but there is still the matter of the DCU’s own Batman, which is currently titled Batman: The Brave and the Bold. And if it gets those elements in place, then, perhaps, there’ll be a Justice League as well. At a Supergirl event in Brazil, Safran confirmed plans for Batman, while addressing Justice League potential, and the upcoming Superman spinoff that involves Jimmy Olsen [via @GoodNerd23 on X]:

Peter Safran, CEO da DC, CONFIRMA que o Gorila Grodd vai ganhar uma série para HBO que vai ser gravada NESSE ANO. Tinha o rumor de que seria uma série com Jimmy Olsen!



Ele ainda confirmou que Batman Brave and The Bold VAI ACONTECER e falou sobre Liga da Justiça 👀 pic.twitter.com/USoCbUW6Ox — Good Nerd (@GoodNerd23) June 15, 2026

He said: “We know eventually you head in that [Justice League] direction, but we really are just talking about those movies and projects that we’ve announced… You know we’re going to do Brave and the Bold, big picture to see Batman into the DCU. We talked about the Gorilla Grodd show for HBO that we’ll start shooting this year… In terms of what goes on beyond that, we’ll talk about that when the time is right. but it’s really important for us, like with everything, to get the scripts right, to get the story right, we’re not in any rush. We want to do it right, we want to do it well, we want the stories to be crafted in a beautiful fashion, and having a creative visionary like James Gunn at the head of DC gives us such an incredible advantage. It’s a beautiful thing to be able to work alongside him to tell these grand stories with these grand characters that we respect so much.”

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