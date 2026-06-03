Avengers: Doomsday’s Best Doctor Doom Theory Highlights One Important Character’s Absence

The most prominent theory about Avengers: Doomsday is highlighting the absence of an important Infinity Saga character. In about six months, the MCU’s Multiverse Saga will once again culminate for its very first crossover event since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Avengers: Doomsday is bringing back several familiar faces into the franchise, both in front and behind the camera, which will, naturally, drum up nostalgia for those who have been following the universe since its inception in 2008 via Iron Man. This is particularly important, considering the less-than-ideal setup of the Multiverse Saga. Due to a myriad of reasons, Kevin Feige and his team had to pivot a couple of times throughout this period, resulting in a more disconnected era compared to the Infinity Saga.

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Admittedly, recruiting Joe and Anthony Russo to direct the film, as well as Robert Downey Jr. playing Doctor Doom and Chris Evans reprising Steve Rogers, was initially met with skepticism. But Marvel Studios was able to win people over through great marketing. The Avengers: Doomsday CinemaCon 2026 trailer, as well as the subsequent promotional activities for the film, have been convincing enough to at least give the film a fair chance. All this while barely revealing any story details about what’s coming for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. That said, as with all MCU films, Avengers: Doomsday is at the center of so many theories, but there’s one specific standout that attempts to decode Doctor Doom’s plan.

Based on what’s revealed thus far, coupled with the character’s history in the comic books, a standout hypothesis claims that Victor von Doom’s plan is to kidnap kids of MCU heroes. This makes sense when considering that his first physical appearance in the franchise was talking to Franklin Richards in Fantastic Four: The First Steps‘ post-credits scene. Meanwhile, two Avengers: Doomsday teasers spotlight Rogers’ child and Thor’s relationship with Love.

Doctor Doom Targeting Avengers’ Kids Makes Morgan’s Doomsday Absence Curious

Assuming that this Avengers: Doomsday theory comes to fruition, it’s a great way to add stakes into the film’s story. Because of the derailed setup of the Multiverse Saga, the Russos, alongside the movie’s writers, Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely, had to find a way to justify all this commotion for Doctor Doom’s arrival, not to mention bringing back Rogers after his rather brilliant ending in Avengers: Endgame, albeit with some lingering questions. Making it personal for the Avengers effectively addresses narrative complaints about the need to put several Infinity Saga heroes at the forefront of its storytelling instead of the new generation of MCU heroes.

That said, the very same theory also raises a major question about an important character’s absence in Avengers: Doomsday. If Doctor Doom is indeed going after the most prominent MCU heroes’ kids, how come the film doesn’t involve Morgan Stark — Tony Stark and Pepper Potts’ daughter. Introduced in Avengers: Endgame and born on the heels of Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War, the MCU’s inaugural hero adored his kid. Marvel Studios has managed to evade having to offer concrete updates about how Morgan has been since losing his dad, but considering her lineage, it’s difficult to imagine Doctor Doom not at least trying to get to her.

Obviously, it’s possible that Marvel Studios is simply hiding the return of Morgan. At this point, she’ll likely be at the age of Katherine Langford’s version from the cut Soul World scene in Avengers: Endgame. However, if the Avengers: Doomsday teaser could confirm the return of Evans as Rogers, as well as the existence of his child, Iron Man’s daughter coming back shouldn’t be kept as much bigger surprise.

Why Morgan Still Needs To Return In Doomsday Regardless Of Doctor Doom’s Plan

Only time will tell if this Doctor Doom theory actually has merit. Considering how Marvel Studios has been marketing the film, it can get away with not revealing pertinent information about its story. That said, regardless if Downey Jr.’s new MCU villain is going after the Avengers’ kids or not, Morgan still needs to make an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. While Stark’s presence continues to loom large in the franchise after his death, this is the perfect time to bring back Morgan into the fold.

Whether she has a personal future in the franchise is unknown at this point, but if Marvel Studios is thinking about doing something for the character, getting her involved this early will make that easier. She might not be a traditional superhero, fighting villains on the ground, but if she’s helping run Stark Industries, it could lay the groundwork for future narrative opportunities. For what it’s worth, Marvel Studios is revisiting Iron Man’s history via VisionQuest, which is also a great avenue for the Starks’ return.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

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