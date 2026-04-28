Robert Downey Jr. Finally Explains Why He Really Returned to the MCU as Doctor Doom

As the release date for Avengers: Doomsday nears, Robert Downey Jr. finally explains why he returned to the MCU to play a villain. During San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Marvel Studios laid out the remainder of the Multiverse Saga with the confirmation of the next two Avengers films. Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo were recruited to helm the next culminating movies, but the biggest surprise of the event was the announcement that Downey Jr. was coming back to the MCU, not as Tony Stark/Iron Man, but the franchise’s next big villain, Doctor Victor von Doom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s no secret that the announcement was met with a divisive response from the public. As great as it was to see Downey Jr. back in the franchise that he started, there was a sense that his casting was Marvel Studios’ attempt to lean on nostalgia and name-recognition to entice people. At that point, the Multiverse Saga had been tumultuous and was hampered by the firing of Jonathan Majors, whose Kang the Conqueror was supposed to be the new generation of Thanos. With Avengers: Doomsday now just months away from hitting theaters, Downey sits down with Bran Ferren’s Conversations for our Daughters and explains why he really decided to return to the MCU after Avengers: Endgame:

“And so, again, what he really did was say, I want to go I want to cast against type supposedly because I know that Downy’s as much a Strauss as he is a Tony Stark or whatever. So really what it is too is sometimes the universe has this larger perspective and someone says, ‘Hey, guess what? I think you can do this thing that people have never seen you do very well and I’m and I’m betting on it.’ And then you go, ‘Oh s**t.’ So then there’s that sense of obligation can be the mother of deformity. But I think also appreciation for validation is demonstrated in perspiration. So I worked my ass off to make sure that I was so prepared. Sydney Lumett would have been happy exactly with the way I showed up to set.

“Now I’m dipping my toe back in there but I honestly feel like I’ve I don’t want to say I’ve earned the the right to be able to be granted access where no actor for hire has been. But I’ve always had this thing where I’m kind of, even in Chaplain it was about he transitioned from the silent era to talkies or did he? Because really it was but it was all to make The Great Dictator which was possibly the most important statement of his entire artistic career. And now having played Tony Stark for all those years, I’m coming back into Marvel again. Without Lewis Strauss and without Nolan’s endorsement, it wouldn’t make as much sense to say, ‘Oh yeah, I’m going to hit that button again, but now I’m going to do it in this genre.’ But really, what’s interesting to me is digging into what happens backstage at the world, not being afraid of scale.”

How Downey’s Reason For Returning To The MCU Makes Avengers: Doomsday More Exciting

Learning how Downey Jr. came to the decision to return to the MCU, and it being linked to his experience working with Christopher Nolan in Oppenheimer effectively alleviates concerns that this is nothing more than an attempt to recapture the franchise’s glory days. Not that the actor ever had a bad performance during his 11-year stint as Iron Man in the universe — something that no one could accuse him of, as he always brought his A-game, even in projects that he wasn’t at the top of the billing. Still, there’s something comforting about knowing that Downey Jr. was motivated by his artistic pursuit in his return to the MCU.

Interestingly, his references to how Nolan made sure that he was unrecognizable as Strauss in Oppenheimer resonate with what’s known thus far about Doctor Doom. The Avengers: Doomsday trailer released at CinemaCon 2026 confirmed that Downey Jr. has an accent in the movie, which already differentiates him from Tony Stark in terms of performance. Per the comic books, Doctor Doom’s face is also scarred and deformed, which will likely also be the case in the movie. All in all, it sounds like Downey Jr.’s goal is to be as unidentifiable while playing the character. This is really important, as the public is so used to seeing him as Iron Man, that there were worries about how Doctor Doom could be distinct from his superhero character.

It’s an understatement to say that Downey Jr.’s performance will be a big factor in how successful Avengers: Doomsday will be. Luckily, the actor and Marvel Studios both know a thing or two when it comes to taking risks and performing under pressure, considering how big of a gamble Iron Man was in 2008. 18 years later, the partnership needs to do solid work again to keep to keep the MCU going once more.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!