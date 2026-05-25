On This Day, 3 of the Most Important Sci-Fi Movies Ever Made All Released & Changed Cinema History

Every year, dozens of science fiction movies reach theaters or streaming platforms, the overwhelming majority of them vanishing within weeks of opening. However, a select few films are so revolutionary that they force studios to reconsider how they approach budgets, franchises, and the audiences that sustain them. The probability of two of these groundbreaking films being released on the same day is small enough to be notable, with three bordering on statistical impossibility. And yet May 25th is exactly that date. On three separate occasions spread across six years, one of the most consequential science fiction releases in cinema history arrived in theaters on May 25th.

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George Lucas’s Star Wars arrived on May 25, 1977, carrying an $11 million production budget and returning $410 million in worldwide earnings across its first theatrical run, at the time surpassing Jaws as the highest-grossing domestic film in history. Two years to the day later, Alien opened on the same $11 million budget, earned over $188 million globally, and launched Ridley Scott and Sigourney Weaver’s careers. Another four years leads us to May 25, 1983, when Star Wars: Return of the Jedi debuted with a $6.2 million opening day that shattered the single-day box office record previously held by E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and eventually closed its initial theatrical run at $374 million worldwide, the highest-grossing film of 1983. In addition to being commercial successes, these three movies also helped reshape Hollywood.

How Star Wars, Alien, and Return of the Jedi Changed Hollywood

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Star Wars rewired the business logic of an entire industry in 1977. Before George Lucas negotiated full merchandising rights from 20th Century Fox in exchange for a reduced salary, the concept of a live-action film generating billions in toy and licensing revenue was largely foreign to Hollywood. That deal, dismissed at the time as commercially insignificant, produced an estimated $14 billion in merchandise sales from the Star Wars franchise alone and established the rules that toy lines including Masters of the Universe, Transformers, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles would later inherit. In addition, Lucas founded Industrial Light & Magic in 1975 specifically to build the tools Star Wars required, and the company’s techniques for large-format motion control photography and photorealistic compositing became the foundational methods of every major effects-driven production that followed.

Alien arrived two years later and dismantled a different set of industry assumptions. The film proved that a science fiction property could function simultaneously as a horror film and a psychological survival story without sacrificing commercial viability, holding the number-one position at the domestic box office for four consecutive weeks. Ellen Ripley (Weaver) also introduced a female lead that stood apart in the crowded market of male action stars, eventually headlining the sequels. The production also introduced H.R. Giger’s biomechanical visual design as a standard reference point for science fiction, an aesthetic that many other movies tried to copy in the decades that followed.

Return of the Jedi, in its turn, showed just how much the franchise model could accomplish. Its opening day gross of $6.2 million was the largest in Hollywood history at that point, nearly doubling the previous single-day record. Its seven-day total of $45.3 million exceeded the prior weekly record by a comparable margin, and the film’s domestic run closed at $252 million, the highest of any release that year. For studio executives watching those figures accumulate, the conclusion was that having a built-in audience could immediately dominate the market. That dynamic directed the business in the blockbuster era that followed, with Hollywood still trying to invest more in established IP than brand new stories. Plus, the twist at the

Which of these three films do you believe produced the single greatest structural change in how Hollywood makes and markets movies? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!