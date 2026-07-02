Josh Gad Joins Margot Robbie’s Ocean’s Eleven Prequel Cast

We’re just under a year out from the arrival of Margot Robbie’s Ocean’s Eleven prequel in theaters and the exciting period heist drama is starting to take shape. Bradley Cooper is set to direct; Cooper and Robbie are set to star with Wagner Moura playing the villain. It was recently reported that Monica Barbaro was in talks to appear in the film as well and now the cast is rounding out even further with a pretty big name joining the ensemble in what is being described as a significant role.

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According to Variety, Josh Gad is signing on for the Ocean’s Eleven prequel. As has been the case with most updates on the film, there were no specific details about Gad’s role in the film other than it’s significant. Gad being added to the film’s cast just adds to his stacked upcoming releases, which include Spaceballs: The New One, the Angry Birds and Frozen sequels, and an adaptation of Oh, The Places You Will Go.

We Don’t Know Much About The Ocean’s Eleven Prequel Yet (But That Makes It All The More Interesting)

Gad’s casting for the Ocean’s Eleven prequel is the latest bit of interesting news for the film which is turning out to be mysterious in the best way possible. Most details about the film have been kept very close to the chest, though at CinemaCon earlier this year, Robbie did reveal a few things about the film, specifically that the film will focus not on Danny Ocean but on the people he learned everything from, his parents. Robbie revealed that the film will “see them in their prime, and in our new movie, pulling off an epic heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix.”

It’s already an interesting general premise and then you add in Cooper’s involvement. Cooper is not only directing the film but he is also writing it as well and while many know Cooper for his acting work, he’s also a critically acclaimed filmmaker as well. Moura coming on board as the villain is also a big deal, as the actor is very well-regarded thanks to his work in Netflix’s Narcos, Secret Agent (for which he won a Golden Globe), as well his voice work in Maul: Shadow Lord. Hopefully, more details about the project in general, and Gad’s role specifically, will start to materialize as the film is reportedly kicking off production later this month.

When the currently untitled Ocean’s Eleven prequel arrives next June, it will be the sixth overall film in the “Ocean’s” franchise. The first film, Ocean’s 11, was released in 1960 and starred Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop. 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven was a remake of that film and starred George Clooney, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Casey Affleck, Don Cheadle, Scott Caan, Elliott Gould, Bernie Mac, and Carl Reiner. It was followed by two direct sequels, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen in 2004 and 2007 respectively, as well as a spinoff, Ocean’s 8 in 2018. That film centered around Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock), the sister of Danny Ocean and, in addition to Bullock starred Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter.

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