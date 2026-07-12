One of the Best Non-Godzilla/Kong Monster Movies Released In Theaters 13 Years Ago (& the Franchise Deserved Better)

Kaiju cinema is still defined by two towering franchises, and neither is slowing down. Toho is preparing Godzilla Minus Zero for a November 2026 release, following the international success of Godzilla Minus One, while Legendary’s MonsterVerse continues expanding toward Godzilla x Kong: Supernova in 2027. These two lineages have spent decades building the commercial and cultural backbone of giant monster filmmaking, and their grip on the genre is not accidental. Toho invented the modern kaiju blueprint with the original 1954 Godzilla, and the MonsterVerse has since built a five-film shared universe around that same creature and its rival King Kong. Unsurprisingly, Godzilla and King Kong remain undefeated at the box office, setting a nearly impossible standard for any original intellectual property attempting to secure a foothold in the giant monster arena.

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Despite their dominance, one of the best kaiju movies doesn’t feature either Godzilla or King Kong. Pacific Rim, directed by Guillermo del Toro from a screenplay he co-wrote with Travis Beacham, opened in theaters in 2013, on a production budget of $190 million, and went on to gross $411 million worldwide. The movie pits humanity’s Jaegers, giant mechanical suits piloted by two neurally linked operators, against Kaiju emerging from an interdimensional breach beneath the Pacific Ocean. While the premise might seem derivative at first glance, the story mechanics, the visual craft, and the character work all reinforce each other in Pacific Rim to make the movie better. That total success is also what makes Pacific Rim Uprising, the 2018 sequel released without del Toro, such a specific kind of failure.

Why Is Pacific Rim One of the Best Kaiju Movies Ever?

Guillermo del Toro designed Pacific Rim with an obsessive focus on scale and weight, ensuring that every fight between the Jaegers and the Kaiju felt real. For instance, the Jaegers move with a distinct sluggishness that reflects their immense size and the sheer gravitational pull affecting thousands of tons of metal. It’s easy to believe those titans are real because we can easily see how much energy it takes for them to move their limbs and face the enemy in the front lines.

Del Toro’s direction also placed a special focus on environments, making every battle clear to follow and using human constructions in unexpected ways. During the Hong Kong battle sequence, for example, the Gypsy Danger mecha wields an oil tanker like a baseball bat, and the resulting impact is carefully created by the special effects team to show the devastating transfer of kinetic energy. On that note, the visual effects team at Industrial Light & Magic anchored the computer-generated imagery in practical elements, utilizing rain, ocean spray, and neon city lights to ground the massive brawls. The resulting realism helped Pacific Rim age better than most modern CGI spectacles.

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Beneath the visual grandeur, Pacific Rim operates on a solid emotional foundation built directly into its lore through the concept of the Drift. The Drift is a neural link that forces two Jaeger pilots to share a single consciousness, meaning a giant robot can only fight once two separate minds have surrendered to each other. That premise is clever because it takes a genre convention — the rookie pilot learning the ropes of mecha combat — and turns it into the story’s emotional engine. The fights matter because, in addition to defeating giant monsters, the Kaegger pilots are building trust in each other, a theme that also evokes the movie’s message that only by working together can humanity survive adversity.

The Drift also does character work that would otherwise require a dedicated scene of exposition. In a key scene, when Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi) drifts with Raleigh Becket (Charlie Hunnam), her suppressed memory of the Kaiju Onibaba attacking her as a child floods the shared connection. That means Raleigh, and by extension the audience, experiences her trauma as she experienced it rather than hearing about it secondhand. Secondary figures will also have their journeys defined by the Drift, which helps Pacific Rim to underline how powerful the concept is, and how giant monsters cinema can still bet on the power of character. It’s unfortunate, to say the least, that its sequel destroyed all that good faith.

Pacific Rim‘s Sequel Destroyed Its Legacy

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Directed by Steven S. DeKnight after del Toro departed, Pacific Rim Uprising betrays the original’s visual philosophy almost immediately. Where del Toro treated the Jaegers as towering machines governed by gravity and inertia, the sequel turns them into weightless digital puppets that flip, sprint, and twirl through flatly lit urban environments. As a result, the sense of mass that defined Pacific Rim vanishes in favor of generic and frictionless action. In addition, without the anchoring details of ocean spray and neon-soaked streets, the computer-generated brawls of Uprising read as unconvincing and forgettable, stripping the franchise of the very craftsmanship that made the first film feel monumental.

The Kaiju fare even worse in Pacific Rim Uprising. Inexplicably sidelined for most of the runtime in favor of a rogue-Jaeger plot, the creatures are reduced to an afterthought until a rushed third act introduces the Mega-Kaiju. Rather than the distinct designs del Toro championed, this final antagonist is a grey amalgamation with no silhouette or personality. In a series built on the awe of giant monsters clashing with giant machines, the sequel’s refusal to take its titular creatures seriously undermines the foundation of the entire project.

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

What ultimately cements Uprising as a failure, however, is its disregard for the emotional core that made the original resonate. The script sidelined the psychological implications of the Drift, treating the mental link as a mere technological convenience rather than a profound emotional bond between co-pilots like Jake Pentecost (John Boyega) and Nate Lambert (Scott Eastwood). The sequel also undermined the victorious conclusion of the first film by unnecessarily bringing the kaiju threat back through convoluted corporate espionage and alien possession subplots, with Newt Geiszler (Charlie Day) turned into a wacky comedic character who feels completely out of place. This disjointed storytelling resulted in a sharp critical decline and a disappointing box office return of $290 million against a $150-$176 million budget, ultimately forcing the studio to abandon plans for a third theatrical installment.

In the years since, the franchise has been relegated to smaller screens. The animated series Pacific Rim: The Black premiered on Netflix in 2021, and while the show earned modest praise for its atmospheric world-building and character-focused storytelling, its two-season run was quietly canceled without ceremony. Talk of a live-action prequel series at Legendary also surfaced until, recently, the project began development for Prime Video. Still, there’s no new theatrical release on the horizon, and that’s nothing short of a tragedy for an original kaiju epic that could stand alongside Godzilla and Kong.

Do you think a live-action Pacific Rim revival could still recapture what made the original special, or has the franchise been dormant for too long to recover? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!