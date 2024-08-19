Pacific Rim Prequel Series Begins Development at Legendary

It’s official. The world of Pacific Rim is ready to make a comeback. It has been years since the live-action mecha series posted any new content, but that does not mean the IP has been sitting by idly. The team at Legendary Entertainment has announced a Pacific Rim prequel is in development, and it is thanks to a television deal with Eric Heisserer.

According to Variety, the television deal has asked Heisserer to oversee IP development for Legendary Entertainment with Carmen Lewis. The first project on board for the pair is Pacific Rim. Little is known about the television series at this point, but it is being described as an origin story. So if you want to know how the anime-inspired series began, Legendary Entertainment has heard your pleas.

Jason Clodfelter, president of Legendary Television, had nothing but praise for Heisserer in light of this new television deal. “Eric is a multitalented, prolific creator whose track record of critical and commercial successes speaks for itself,” he shared in a new statement.

“We are thrilled to launch our partnership with Eric, Chronology, and Carmen, with a new entry in the epic, globally popular Pacific Rim universe. We are certain their vision will make for an enthralling expansion to Legendary’s beloved franchise.”

For those unfamiliar with Pacific Rim, you should know the series celebrated its 10th anniversary last year. The movie came to light in 2013 under director Guillermo del Toro with stars Charlie Day, Rinko Kikuchi, Idris Elba, and more. The sci-fi film broke the mold as the big-budget film told an original story inspired by mecha anime like Mobile Suit Gundam. Set in the future, Pacific Rim told the story of human soldiers who suited up in massive robo-suits called Jaegers to fight against a race of mysterious kaiju plaguing Earth. The plot is something straight out of an anime, and del Toro’s love of the medium shone clearly.

Since the release of Pacific Rim, the franchise has returned to theaters. Pacific Rim Uprising was released in 2018 under director Steven S. DeKnight to mixed reviews. Most recently, the series came to life with an anime of its own. Netflix teamed with Polygon Pictures to create Pacific Rim: The Black which lasted for two seasons before its close in 2022.

