Pacific Rim TV Series Officially Lands at Prime Video (But Who Will Return?)

Amazon’s Prime Video is reopening the portal to the Anteverse. The live-action Pacific Rim TV series from Legendary Television, which was revealed to be in the works last year, has landed at Amazon’s streaming service. According to Variety, Legendary is producing with Amazon MGM Studios, the co-producers of Reacher, Fallout, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and The Boys.

Eric Heisserer, the Oscar-nominated writer of the Denis Villeneuve-directed Arrival and the creator of the Netflix series Shadow and Bone, will serve as writer and executive producer on the as-yet-untitled Pacific Rim prequel series.

Legendary Pictures produced director Guillermo del Toro’s 2013 Pacific Rim film, about Pan Pacific Defense Corps rangers who pilot skyscraper-sized, mentally-linked robots called Jaegers to battle the Kaiju: giant monsters that breach Earth from a portal in the Pacific Ocean, crossing over from their native Anteverse. A sequel, Steven S. DeKnight’s Pacific Rim Uprising, followed in 2018.

Per the report, the series doesn’t rule out a potential Pacific Rim 3. (Del Toro’s film made $411 million at the global box office against a reported budget of $200 million; Uprising, which cost an estimated $155 million-$176 million, underperformed with $290 million.) Legendary TV continued the franchise with two seasons of the Netflix anime series Pacific Rim: The Black between 2021 and 2022.

Charlie Hunnam, who played Gypsy Danger pilot Raleigh Becket in 2013’s Pacific Rim, said last year he would return to the franchise under one condition: “I would do anything that Guillermo was doing,” he told Inverse. “If Guillermo invites me to do Pacific Rim 3, I’ll be there, or anything else he wants me to do.”

Uprising, set a decade after the first film, introduced Jake Pentecost (John Boyega), son of the late Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba), and his partners, Nate (Scott Eastwood) and Amara (Cailee Spaeny in her film debut). In a 2018 interview, Boyega suggested that a possible Pacific Rim threequel would see the Jaeger pilots “go to [the Kaiju’s] world this time.”

But in 2024, DeKnight revealed details about the Pacific Rim sequel that never was: a team-up between the Jaegers and the Kaiju against the Precursors, Anteverse aliens who used the Kaiju to colonize other worlds.

“My plan was you actually find out that these Kaiju are not willing monsters, they’re being controlled and abused [by the Precursors],” DeKnight told SYFY WIRE last year. “And basically, the humans set a bunch of them free. That third act was going to be Jaegers and Kaiju fighting together. Leading to the end of the movie, my plan was basically the multiverse of that particular franchise, where the humans can now travel through all of these different dimensions.”