Godzilla X Kong: Supernova Bringing Back a Toho Kaiju After 33 Years Seemingly Confirmed (in an Unexpected Way)

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is planning to be the third entry in the MonsterVerse crossover series, set to take theaters by storm in 2027. Even though the film has reportedly finished filming, kaiju enthusiasts will still have to wait for quite some time to see the King of the Monsters and Skull Island’s rule meet once again. While no footage has been revealed regarding the upcoming crossover, it appears as though the “big bad” of Supernova has been revealed online. If you’re a fan of the original Toho movies that introduced the world to the lizard king, it’s time to get excited for the extraterrestrial threat barreling its way to the MonsterVerse.

In a new update from the Writers Guild of America West organization, the beast that Kong and Godzilla will be battling in their next theatrical installment has seemingly been revealed. In crediting the source material from which the MonsterVerse is based, the WGA credited Toho as the owners of “Space Godzilla,” a dark doppelanger of the King of the Monsters that has a long theatrical history. While not confirmed by Legendary itself, the Writers Guild crediting Toho for this extraterrestrial nightmare points toward the idea that its arrival into the MonsterVerse is coming. Certainly, Space Godzilla is a threat that is more than worthy to bring Kong and Godzilla together once again.

What’s a Space Godzilla?

If you’re unaware of Space Godzilla, there’s plenty to explore when it comes to the creation of this extraterrestrial doppelganger. First appearing in 1994’s Godzilla Vs. Space Godzilla, the villain, was created when Godzilla’s DNA found its way to outer space and combined with otherworldly crystals. Luckily, the King of the Monsters managed to take down his dark double in the Japanese film, even without the help of Kong, making for the last theatrical appearance of the kaiju from outer space. Space Godzilla would make plenty of comebacks thanks to video games, television, novels, comics, and more, but his presence has been lacking from the silver screen ever since its debut.

Since the title “Supernova” was announced for the third Godzilla/Kong crossover film, many kaiju fans have been theorizing that Space Godzilla was set to make landfall in the MonsterVerse. Considering that we’ve seen the likes of Mechagodzilla, Rodan, King Ghidorah, and other kaiju given new makeovers within the cinematic universe, seeing this extraterrestrial threat arrive on the screen with a new look will be quite the introduction. We have a little over a year before we see Supernova arrive, as Legendary has confirmed a release date of March 26th, 2027, but luckily, the MonsterVerse is returning before then. Next year will see the return of Apple TV’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters to the small screen, and with the initial trailer, it appears as though new kaiju are set to take the world by storm.

