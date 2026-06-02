Star Wars’ Next Movie Will Immediately Undo The Mandalorian & Grogu’s Record-Breaking Lightsaber Choice

The Mandalorian and Grogu made Star Wars history in the most surprising way. Star Wars is back on the big screen, but it’s a very different kind of movie. Spinning out of the hit Disney+ TV show, The Mandalorian and Grogu stars characters who are only loosely affiliated with the Jedi. Grogu may have trained under Luke Skywalker for an unknown amount of time, but Din Djarin literally didn’t know what a Jedi was until he was asked to find one.

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Given that’s the case, it’s perhaps no surprise that The Mandalorian and Grogu broke a record: it is the first ever Star Wars movie without a single lightsaber in it. Even the anthologies featured lightsabers; Darth Vader went on the rampage in Rogue One, while Darth Maul’s Solo cameo saw him draw a lightsaber on a holo-transmission, presumably for intimidation purposes. But The Mandalorian and Grogu didn’t even have that; there was plenty of the Force, but no lightsabers.

Lightsabers Are Returning in Star Wars: Starfighter

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With The Mandalorian and Grogu now in theaters, all attention is turning to next year’s Star Wars: Starfighter. Directed by Shawn Levy, this film features an all-star cast including Ryan Gosling, Amy Adams, Matt Smith, and Mia Goth. It’s set to finally introduce us to the post-sequel trilogy galaxy, set five years after The Rise of Skywalker, and we know precious little about the plot right now. What we do know, though, is that Star Wars: Starfighter features at least one lightsaber duel.

Matt Smith and Mia Goth are Starfighter‘s main villains. We don’t yet know which one will wield a lightsaber, but the most likely candidate is Goth – an accomplished horror actress who seems perfectly suited to playing a Sith or Dark Jedi. It’s reasonable to assume the villain is dueling with Ryan Gosling’s mystery character, who’s desperately attempting to keep a bad guy from the villains. It all sounds like a delightful riff on The Phantom Menace, and Qui-Gon’s duel with Darth Maul.

The Mandalorian and Grogu isn’t performing well in the box office. It seems the film is a step too far away from the main Star Wars franchise, and that movies based on Star Wars Disney+ TV shows don’t have the draw Lucasfilm hoped. If that’s the case, then the next Star Wars film is moving a step closer to the franchise’s main draw. We’re back to lightsabers, which presumably means Jedi and Sith. It’s a fitting celebration of Star Wars’ 50th anniversary next year.

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