This Surprising Fantasy Movie Is a ’90s Kids Favorite, And The Series Is Still Making Sequels

On May 31, 1996, exactly 30 years ago, Universal Pictures released Dragonheart in American theaters. Directed by Rob Cohen from a script by Charles Edward Pogue, the adventure had an unremarkable box office run, but it set itself apart through its technological achievements. That’s because Industrial Light & Magic, which had previously worked in Jurrasic Park, built the film’s dragon entirely through CGI, making one of the first fully photorealistic digital characters to headline a major studio picture. That work earned Dragonheart an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects and marked a turning point in what audiences could expect from fantasy cinema. In addition, for the children who saw it in theaters or discovered it on VHS during the late 1990s home video boom, the combination of a noble dragon, a disgraced knight, and a story built on sacrifice left an impression durable enough to sustain a franchise that’s still active today.

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One of the best aspects of Dragonheart remains its mythology, which is built on three principles. First, the Old Code is a knightly framework derived from King Arthur that determines a ruler must protect the weak, govern through justice rather than force, and honor every sworn oath regardless of personal cost. Then, there’s the ritual of heart-sharing, through which a dragon can transfer half of its own heart into a dying human, reviving them and binding both beings permanently. Once dragon and human are tethered, they can feel each other’s pain, and the death of one being is fatal to the other. Finally, Dragonheart also introduces the concept of Dragon Heaven, a special afterlife reserve for dragons who prove their worth through their actions, as only the most moral members of the species are granted a place in the sky.

Dragonheart explores this mythology by telling the story of Draco (voiced by Sean Connery), who offers half his heart to a dying prince, Einon (David Thewlis). Sadly, Einon becomes a tyrant, barring Draco from Dragan Heaven until he starts working with the knight Bowen (Dennis Quaid), who failed to imbue the fallen prince with the Old Code. Their relationship and how they use their past mistakes are what make the movie so enticing. And yet, the movie’s universe would only grow and expand with sequels and prequels.

Dragonheart Is Still Getting Sequels (And Expanding the Mythology)

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

The expansion of the Dragonheart franchise began modestly with the 2000 direct-to-video sequel Dragonheart: A New Beginning, but the series found a renewed momentum in the 2010s through a trio of prequel films. Guided heavily by the screenwriting of Matthew Feitshans, the franchise delivered Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse, Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire, and Dragonheart: Vengeance. These recent installments actively broadened the cinematic universe by delving deep into the original lore. For instance, Battle for the Heartfire explored the complications of the heart-sharing magic by introducing twin heirs who both possessed the dragon’s strength. Additionally, the prequels diversified the elemental nature of the creatures. While Draco breathed standard fire, subsequent dragons used different abilities, culminating in the introduction of Siveth (voiced by Helena Bonham Carter) in Vengeance, who possessed the ability to expel ice and camouflage herself.

Dragonheart‘s commitment to continuous worldbuilding guarantees that the franchise stays fresh. Currently, a sixth installment, tentatively titled Dragonheart 6, is actively in pre-production and plot development under Universal 1440 Entertainment. Feitshans returns as the primary architect for this upcoming sequel, which promises to address unresolved questions surrounding the scattered remnants of the dragon population following the events of Vengeance.

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

By continually introducing new human protagonists to bond with newly designed creatures, the Dragonheart series avoids the narrative stagnation that frequently plagues direct-to-video properties. As a result, the property retains a dedicated fanbase that keeps following new releases. Consequently, Universal views the property as a reliable asset, using the lower-budget streaming and physical media market to sustain a sprawling fantasy epic that major theatrical releases often struggle to finance. Above all, 30 years after its initial premiere, Dragonheart proves that a well-constructed fantasy mythology can thrive independently of massive blockbuster budgets.

Dragonheart is currently available to stream on Prime Video, while its sequels can be bought or rented on multiple digital platforms.

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