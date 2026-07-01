10 Great Sci-Fi Movies You Can Now Stream For Free (July 2026)

The sci-fi genre has delivered countless exceptional movies to audiences over the years. From the far-flung setting of space and the epic drama of space operas such as Star Wars to the more speculative and closer-to-home cautionary tales of technological advancement gone wrong, science fiction is one of the broadest and most thought-provoking genres in modern storytelling. Many of the best sci-fi movies are considered completely iconic in cinematic terms, securing a lasting legacy as not just incredible additions to the genre but also as important chapters in movie history. This has seen the sci-fi genre maintain a consistent level of popularity even over many decades on the big screen.

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As of July 1, there are some great sci-fi movies available to stream completely free of charge. For audiences in the US, the following sci-fi movies are all excellent entries into the genre that can now be enjoyed at no cost whatsoever. From July, visiting different free streaming platforms will allow fans of the sci-fi genre to experience these great movies, allowing the unfamiliar to catch the following genre classics or affording an opportunity to rewatch an old sci-fi favorite.

10) Demolition Man (1993)

1993’s Demolition Man stars Sylvester Stallone as John Spartan, a police officer from whose nickname the movie derives its title, as he is sentenced to a long-term cryogenic detention thanks to his reckless pursuit of a dangerous criminal named Simon Phoenix, played by Wesley Snipes. The pair are then revived 40 years later in a seemingly peaceful utopian future, leading to the continuation of their previous game of cat and mouse. It’s an awesome 1990s sci-fi movie that boasts a heavy dose of memorable action.

Despite receiving only mixed reviews upon release, Demolition Man brought in a respectable box office take and is now looked back on fondly by many fans of the genre. With a story that pays homage to classic sci-fi fiction and a premise that pits two of the greatest action stars of the ’90s against one another, Demolition Man is now considered something of a classic. As of July 1, the Stallone-Snipes sci-fi sensation can be enjoyed for free on Tubi.

9) Elysium (2013)

There are many great dystopian sci-fi movies out there, but Elysium is sometimes unfairly overlooked. Neil Blomkamp’s 2013 movie stars Matt Damon and Jodie Foster alongside a supporting cast of Sharlto Copley, Diego Luna, Wagner Moura, Alice Braga, and William Fichtner, making Elysium a star-studded affair. The high-concept sci-fi follows a future Earth ravaged by pollution and poverty, while the wealthiest citizens have moved to Elysium, a space station in Earth orbit where their more privileged society can prosper.

Sometimes remembered as a good movie close to genuine greatness, Elysium explores many deep societal issues in its narrative themes. Though it was often unfavorably compared to Blomkamp’s earlier movie District 9, Elysium has a lot to offer fans of the sci-fi genre who haven’t yet seen it, and is still a great watch for those who have experienced it before. From July 2026, it can be streamed free of charge on Tubi.

8) Ex Machina (2014)

Although the genre might feature many great movies that take place on far-flung planets in the furthest reaches of space, there are also great sci-fi movies set entirely on Earth. Ex Machina is a perfect example, as Alex Garland’s 2014 movie tells the story of a programmer tasked with administering the Turing test in order to establish the efficiency of a female humanoid robot created by a powerful tech CEO. With Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, and Oscar Isaac forming its core cast, Ex Machina benefits from a wealth of talent both on screen and behind the camera.

Having received widespread acclaim for its visual effects, writing, and the performances of its cast, Ex Machina stands out as an especially impressive entry into the sci-fi genre. One of the earlier movies distributed by A24, Ex Machina‘s Oscar-winning success marks it as one of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century so far. As of July 1, it can be viewed free on both Tubi & Plex.

7) The Fifth Element (1997)

The Fifth Element stands out as one of the best sci-fi movies of the 1990s, even against some incredibly stiff competition. Starring Bruce Willis as a retired special forces operative working as a taxi driver in the 23rd century who finds himself caught up in an intergalactic conflict after a mysterious young woman named Leeloo (Milla Jovovich) falls into his taxi. It’s often hailed now as one of the best and most creative sci-fi movies of its day, and a true innovator in the genre.

Upon release, The Fifth Element divided critical opinion in a major way, but now it is more universally beloved. Its colorful and creative approach to the sci-fi genre is exceptional, and delivers a number of hugely memorable characters that bring its story to life in unforgettable fashion. Luc Besson’s 1997 sci-fi classic can be streamed free from July 1, available to fans at no charge on Tubi.

6) Paprika (2006)

Despite being one of the greatest anime movies of the 2000s, Paprika rarely gets the credit it deserves for its contribution to the sci-fi genre. A surrealist psychological thriller that leans heavily on sci-fi ideas, Paprika follows a battle between an unknown “dream terrorist” using experimental technology to cause nightmares, a research psychologist, and the movie’s eponymous dream detective. Based on Yasutaka Tsutsui’s 1993 novel of the same name, Paprika received considerable critical acclaim upon its release, but has been more widely overlooked in the years since.

If Paprika‘s story sounds familiar to Western audiences, that’s because it is cited as the main inspiration for Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi masterpiece Inception. Many sci-fi fans —particularly those that are also partial to anime — celebrate Paprika as one of the best animated science fiction movies of all time, but others are only acutely aware of its existence. For those who fall into the latter camp, Paprika can now be enjoyed for free on Tubi.

5) Star Trek (I, II, & III)

The timeline of the Star Trek franchise is incredibly long, and is made up of many TV shows, movies, and stories in other media. However, its big-screen outings are among its best-remembered chapters, particularly the earliest efforts to bring the cast of Star Trek: The Original Series to the big screen. The movies’ stories all continue to follow the adventures of the Enterprise’s crew years after their exploits during the events of the original TV show.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, and Star Trek III: The Search for Spock make up the first three chapters in the franchise’s movie history. They’re also a great entry point for those seeking to explore the iconic sci-fi franchise, or a solidly nostalgic watch for those who are already well-versed in Star Trek lore. Either way, all three of the first Star Trek movies are now available to stream free on Tubi.

4) Under the Skin (2013)

Despite often being criminally overlooked, 2013’s Under the Skin is subtly one of the most terrifying sci-fi movies of all time. Jonathan Glazer’s movie follows a female extraterrestrial, played by Scarlett Johansson, who disguises herself as a human in order to prey on lone men in Scotland. While it was a box office failure, its success with critics led to Under the Skin being accepted as a quietly horrifying entry into the sci-fi genre.

Scarlett Johansson’s performance sits at the movie’s very core, making Under the Skin a deeply unsettling look at human nature through the eyes of an alien being. The movie’s examination of the human condition is rich, visually stunning, and incredibly disturbing. The years since its release have been kinder than its poor box office might suggest, with sci-fi fans embracing it as a dark yet insightful entry into the genre. As of July 1, Under the Skin is available to stream for free on Tubi.

3) Idiocracy (2006)

Mike Judge’s comedic credentials speak for themselves, but 2006’s Idiocracy has become considered as something of a feather in his cap in recent years. Upon release, it seemed a comedic examination of the potential dumbing-down of society, warning of an outlandish future in which the human race has become ridiculously unintelligent. More recently, unfortunate parallels have been drawn between the film’s story and current events, leading some to consider it a strangely prophetic movie.

With an excellent comedic cast and a desperately silly approach to its premise, Idiocracy is far from a taxing, complex sci-fi movie. Instead, it’s a hilarious sci-fi look at humanity’s foibles and our unique predisposition to unfulfilled potential, which has allowed it to hold up far better than anyone might ever have suspected. This social satire pokes fun at almost every principle that defines modern life, but it has a lot of fun in doing so, and is sure to entertain those who choose to watch it free on Tubi.

2) Stargate: Continuum (2008)

The timeline of the Stargate franchise might not be quite as complex as those of other sci-fi franchises, but it still features many different narratives and characters. 2008’s Stargate: Continuum served as the second sequel to the popular TV show Stargate SG-1, and follows the story of an alternate timeline created through time travel in which Earth never established its Stargate program. It stars the main cast of SG-1‘s final season, and sees the return of Richard Dean Anderson as fan favorite Jack O’Neill.

Despite being released direct-to-video, Stargate: Continuum was a hit with fans and critics alike. Having secured a reputation as an enjoyable and entertaining addition to the beloved sci-fi franchise, Continuum was dubbed a rare example of an excellent direct-to-video release that actually enriched the franchise’s story. While prior knowledge of Stargate‘s story and characters is necessary, Continuum is a brilliant piece of sci-fi storytelling that can now be streamed for free on Plex.

1) Transformers (2007)

The very first movie in the Transformers franchise was once considered a major cinematic achievement, and for good reason. While Transformers had been popular for many years, few ever considered it could be realized so brilliantly in live-action. When Michael Bay did just that in 2007, the result was solidly spectacular, delivering breathtaking sci-fi action that featured colossal and unforgettable set pieces starring the titular robotic alien beings. For good measure, the movie’s human cast featured both Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox, as well as an impressive list of supporting actors.

An ensemble piece that blended vehicular action with epic battles of huge proportions, the original Transformers movie remains one of the best achievements of Michael Bay’s career. The franchise might since have become a little tired, but the first movie holds up almost perfectly even nearly two decades after release. 2007’s Transformers is now available to stream for free on Tubi in the US.

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