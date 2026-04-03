Tubi Just Added A Jurassic Park Star’s Forgotten Cult Sci-Fi (& You Need to See it For One Wild Scene)

While Jurassic Park’s Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum might be the blockbuster’s most famous stars, one of its younger actors went on to appear in an underrated sci-fi cult classic that just arrived on Tubi. While all of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies have some serious star power, 1993’s original Jurassic Park is in a league of its own. The movie’s lead actors, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Richard Attenborough, and Jeff Goldblum, were all A-listers, but even the action thriller’s minor supporting roles are played by stars like Wayne Knight, BD Wong, and a young Samuel L. Jackson.

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Admittedly, Jurassic Park’s child actors didn’t have many credits to their names when the blockbuster adaptation of Michael Crichton’s novel was released. However, Tim’s actor, Joseph Mazzello, did go on to star in the underrated cult classic Star Kid, a bizarre superhero adventure movie wherein a nerdy seventh-grade kid, Spencer, stumbles upon a sentient robot cybersuit. This AI-powered suit gives him superhuman powers, but Spencer is horrified to realise that he can’t get out of the suit, and there is a race of insect-like aliens that are intent on both destroying the suit and taking over the world.

Jurassic Park’s Joseph Mazzello Stars In Tubi’s Underrated Cult Classic Star Kid

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Star Kid joins Tubi on April 1, meaning newcomers can see the iconic ‘90s family favourite for free. While Star Kid wasn’t a major financial hit upon release, the surprisingly funny, freewheeling sci-fi comedy is still well worth seeking out. Star Kid’s early scenes set up what seems like a pretty predictable kids’ movie, as Spencer is bullied in school, deals with the loss of his mother, and swoons over an unattainable classmate. However, from the moment Mazzello’s Spencer finds the cybersuit, things kick into a higher gear.

In one ingenious choice, Star Kid’s story takes place over one long night, meaning the movie blends the usual kids’ adventure routine with the chaotic comedic pacing of Weird Science, Adventures in Babysitting, or License to Drive. This gives Star Kid room to be a little goofier and more absurd than many of the more earnest kids’ movies of the ‘90s, something that is typified in its best scene. After Spencer, trapped in the suit, helps himself to some fast food, he realises to his horror that the suit has no mouth hole and no intention of letting him access his food without its ‘Help’.

Star Kid Answered An Absurd Supersuit Question All Other Superhero Movies Avoided

Instead of just letting him eat normally through a hole in the suit, Star Kid’s cybersuit chews his burger into mush and extracts any compounds it deems inessential to his nutritional needs, before presenting Spencer with a ball of compressed mush to feast upon. By the time Spencer notes with dismay that “I’m eating a cybersuit turd,” it’s fair to say that viewers will know whether this movie’s uniquely ‘90s sense of humor is to their taste.

Even for viewers who find its ribald humor a touch too silly, Star Kid is still an undeniably fun, fast-paced kids’ adventure story that makes a lot of interesting choices. It is admittedly imperfect, but from Spencer teaming up with his former bully instead of simply defeating him to the movie’s unexpectedly poignant ending, Star Kid is well worth seeking out for some ‘90s nostalgia and one truly memorable, if stomach-churning, gross-out gag.