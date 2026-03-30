Tubi Is About To Lose an ‘80s Cult Classic Sci-Fi Horror Comedy

Science fiction and horror have always been deeply intertwined, with their roots on the big screen stretching as far back as the late 19th and early 20th centuries. After Ridley Scott’s Alien marked a turning point for the subgenre in 1979, the ‘80s marked a golden age for sci-fi horror that saw high-concept science fiction merge with slasher and monster horror. The decade created some of the most iconic movies in the genre, but fans are running out of time to stream an ’80s cult classic sci-fi horror comedy on Tubi.

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Killer Klowns from Outer Space remains one of the most iconic sci-fi horror movies of the ‘80s, but fans are running out of time to stream it for free. The Chiodo Brothers’ 1988 movie is listed on Tubi’s “leaving soon” list, though an exact departure date isn’t known. The hit film delivers exactly what its title promises: murderous alien clowns. The film focuses on a group of teens who must save their small town when a spaceship resembling a circus tent lands in town and unleashes a pack of murderous, circus-clown-like extraterrestrials that harvest humans in cotton candy cocoons.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space Is a Perfect Cult B-Movie

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Killer Klowns from Outer Space is a quintessential example of schlocky ‘80s sci-fi horror. Rather than genuine terror, the entire movie is horror played for laughs. The film never takes itself too seriously and blends 1950s sci-fi tropes with slapstick humor and bizarre, deadly gags like popcorn bazookas, cotton candy cocoons, and shadow puppets that turn into monsters. Everything about the movie is over-the-top, from the premise to the colorful, chaotic, and high-energy visuals and even the acting. But Killer Klowns from Outer Space balances all of that hilarious campy comedy with genuinely grotesque horror and exceptional practical effects, makeup, and creature designs.

Despite a limited initial release and the lack of a sequel, the movie’s perfect ‘80s aesthetic and status as a purely fun and campy masterpiece helped it become a must-watch cult classic. The movie, packed with memorable moments like the Klownzilla finale, holds a 71% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 69% audience rating and is a beloved staple of neon-soaked 1980s genre cinema. The movie even ranked No. 36 on Rotten Tomatoes’ list of best horror movies from the decade.

Where to Stream Killer Klowns from Outer Space After It Leaves Tubi?

Killer Klowns from Outer Space is leaving Tubi, but it’s not going to be impossible to find. In fact, the film will still be available to watch for free. The ‘80s cult classic streams free on YouTube and is also included in Pluto TV’s catalog, with paid online renting and purchasing options also available. Killer Klowns from Outer Space is also set to join a major streaming platform next month when the movie starts streaming on Prime Video on April 1st.

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