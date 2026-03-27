10 of the Greatest Animated Series to Watch if You Love KPop Demon Hunters

While KPop Demon Hunters has confirmed that Rumi, Zoey, and Mira will return with a sequel, animation fans might be waiting years to see the next movie land on Netflix. Luckily, there are more than a few options that animation enthusiasts have if they are looking for adventures in a similar style. There might not be too many television series and movies that dive as deep into the K-pop world as the animated Demon Hunters, who won two Oscars earlier this year, but there are many that follow in the same spirit of the musical adventure. Here are ten animated series that are well worth your time if you’re missing the Sony Pictures Animation movie.

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10.) Steven Universe

Cartoon Network

Where to Watch: Hulu

Steven Universe might not see its heroes fighting demons, but the cast of colorful characters is more than willing to belt out a tune as they fight to protect the world. First premiering on Cartoon Network in 2013, the franchise went on to receive a movie, as well as a sequel series that focused on its characters years into the future, past the original series. Steven and his friends, the Crystal Gems, blend humor and action in their various adventures, with a new spin-off series also in the works. With five seasons to its name in the original series, there is plenty to watch here before the KPop Demon Hunters return.

9.) Totally Spies

zodiak kids

Where to Watch: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video

Another series that got eyeballs thanks to its run on Cartoon Network, following a premiere on ABC Family, Totally Spies recently made a comeback with a brand new revival. While the series focusing on Sam, Clover, and Alex doesn’t have as many songs as the likes of KPop Demon Hunters and Steven Universe, the dynamic between the trio would fit right into the Sony Pictures Animation film. With seven seasons to its name and the recent revival season under the franchise’s belt, there are plenty of episodes to dive into for Totally Spies.

8.) Sailor Moon

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Where to Watch: Hulu

The Sailor Scouts of Sailor Moon are the girl group that started it all, and while they might not join forces on the stage, they have fought plenty of antagonists that would fit right in with Huntrix’s world. With quite a few anime episodes and movies under their belt, there’s more than enough material from the shojo series to enjoy. Sailor Moon remains one of the most recognizable series focusing on female superheroes, and it’s not too outlandish to say that this anime helped create a world that was ready for KPop Demon Hunters to soar.

7.) Demon Slayer

Ufotable

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu

Demon Slayer is another entry that isn’t quite like a musical, but it sure has plenty of demons for the Hashira to test their skills against. It’s impossible to deny at this point that the story of Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps is one of the biggest shonen anime adaptations of all time. With the latest adventure of the series, Demon Hunter: Infinity Castle, becoming the biggest anime film of all time, now is the best time to check out the series, as the final two films of this trilogy are still, more than likely, years away.

6.) Bocchi The Rock

Studio CloverWorks

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Bocchi The Rock might be light on demons, but the anime adaptation is heavy in the music world. Focusing on the titular star attempting to find friendship through music, the hard-rocking series has become a hit with only one season out in the world. A second season has been announced, though a specific release window has yet to be revealed. This fact should give you plenty of time to catch up on the musical anime before both season two and the KPop Demon Hunters sequel arrive.

5.) Hazbin Hotel

amazon

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Hazbin Hotel has become one of the biggest animated series released in recent years, and for good reason. The hellish show blends dramatic characterization with catchy tunes that have made Charlie Morningstar and her fellow hotel residents household names. While these characters can hardly be considered “super heroes” in the same way that Huntrix can, the animated series has plenty in common with KPop Demon Hunters and its rise in popularity to make this an easy recommendation.

4.) Metalocalypse

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

Where to Watch: Adult Swim

Dethklok’s adventures are far more mature than those of KPop Demon Hunters, but when you’re looking for an animated series that lives and dies by its music, Metalocalypse is the choice for you. Focusing on the greatest metal band in the world as they live the high life, and sometimes encounter demons themselves, the Adult Swim series can be quite bloody when it needs to be, while injecting serious humor into its episodes. Running on Cartoon Network for four seasons and releasing two films, this heavy metal franchise is worth your time, even if Kpop is nearly impossible to find in Dethklok’s journey.

3.) Phineas & Ferb

Disney Television Animation

Where to Watch: Disney+

Phineas & Ferb might not spend much of their time rocking out in comparison to Huntrix, but the animated series has created it fair share of catchy tunes that are still sung to this day. With the series recently returning for a new series thanks to the original creators returning to Disney, the tale of the two brothers remains a beloved entry in the anime world to this day. A new season is set to further expand on this never-ending summer vacation and it is sure to incorporate more music into the lives of the titular characters.

2.) Adventure Time

warner bros

Where to Watch: Hulu

The story of Finn and Jake has been one of the longest-running, most successful original shows in Cartoon Network history, and for good reason. While the adventuring duo might not belt out tunes that often, there have been plenty of songs from the animated series that have reverberated through the world of pop culture. Adventure Time might have ended its original series, but the spin-off featuring Fionna and Cake recently released its second season, with far more projects on the way. The colorful world has characterization and animation that would fit right into Huntrix’s universe and there’s plenty of material to binge as we wait for the KPop sequel.

1.) Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur

disney

Where to Watch: Disney+

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are two Marvel characters that have yet to make their way into the MCU, but they have hit it big in the animation world. Releasing two seasons via Disney, the animated series combines superheroes, supervillains, and a catchy soundtrack to help introduce this dynamic duo to the world. While a third season might not be on the way for this animated Marvel series, what has been released is worth your time if you’re a fan of KPop Demon Hunters.

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