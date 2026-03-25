KPop Demon Hunters Reveals All-New Short (But With A Hilarious Twist)

While Netflix recently announced a KPop Demon Hunters sequel is on the way, there’s still going to be a lengthy wait for that project to finally hit the big screen. While a new wave of merchandise and video game collaborations will make the wait a little less challenging, many are still hoping to see something else help fill the void until the sequel hits. Now, a new KPop Demon Hunters short has appeared out of nowhere, and with a hilarious twist.

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No one was expecting to see a KPop Demon Hunters collaboration with McDonald’s, but that’s exactly what has happened, as the fast food giant has revealed two new KPop Demon Hunters meals, with one themed after HUNTR’X and the other themed after the Saja Boys. That was big enough, but then McDonald’s and Sony went and created a brand new short to go with the big collaboration, with both HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys dueling it out at the fan signing with hilarious results. You can watch the full short below.

you heard Rujinu, it's a battle FOR THE FANS. pick a meal to pick a side 3.31 pic.twitter.com/sdPvIpQwjV — McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 24, 2026

The McDonald’s and KPop Demon Hunters Short Is Ridiculously Fun

The new short takes place at the Fansign Event featured in the film, which is where the Saja Boys show up at the HUNTR/X signing. In this version, Rumi tells Jinu good luck with taking their fans before revealing their new HUNTR/X meal, which is available for lunch or dinner. That’s when Jinu reveals the Saja Boys meal, which is exclusive to breakfast.

That’s when we start to see a back and forth between the two groups regarding the items exclusive to each meal, with Mira revealing they have Ramyeon McShaker Fries. Not to be topped, Abby decides to spotlight their meal’s inclusion of hash browns with abs, and Zoey’s reaction is hilarious.

The new Adult Meals will come with their own custom box as well as their own exclusive trading cards that feature each member of their respective group. Odds are it will be one card per box, and while we don’t have full reveals of the designs just yet, McDonald’s did tease all of the cards in the images below. The new KPop Demon Hunters Adult Meals will begin on March 31st.

McDonald’s is going all in across the month of March, as before KPop Demon Hunters hits you can get Super Mario Galaxy Happy Meals starting on March 26th. If you’re a fan of big franchises, the end of March is looking to be the perfect time to stop into McDonalds.

KPop Demon Hunters is now streaming on Netflix, and the sequel has been confirmed, but it currently has no release date.

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