3 ‘90s Comic Book Movies That Desperately Need Modern Reboots

The modern era of comic book movies has seen them grow into one of the most dominant forces in cinema, but that wasn’t always the case. In the years prior to the MCU’s success, comic book movies were usually considered a pretty niche interest, and they rarely achieved any major recognition. The comic book movies of the 20th century were often routinely dismissed, and their potential quality was largely overlooked or ignored no matter what they had to offer. Bringing comic books to life on the big screen simply wasn’t the money spinner it is today, and many of the movies that predate the genre’s modern era suffered for that lack of wider exposure.

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The 1990s saw the release of many great comic book movies that sadly never achieved the mainstream success they deserved. While many of the decade’s better comic book movies have since become remembered as cult classics, there aren’t many among them that wouldn’t benefit from a modern reboot. Bringing the following ’90s movies to the eye of modern comic book movie audiences would be a surefire recipe for success, as their appeal is very much still intact. Given the added boost afforded to modern comic book movies, rebooting these films would be perfect.

3) Tank Girl (1995)

When it comes to cult comic book movies of the 1990s, few films stand out as starkly as Tank Girl. Based on the British comic book series of the same name, the 1995 movie starred Lori Petty as the titular antihero and followed her post-apocalyptic battle against an oppressive corporation. Celebrated for its themes of feminism and resistance to corporate control, Tank Girl‘s cult status has seen it endure as one of the most underrated movies of the 1990s. While attempts have been made to reboot Tank Girl for modern audiences, most notably with Margot Robbie attached, no such reboot has come to fruition. By combining the apocalyptic action of Mad Max with more well-established comic book movie tropes, a modern Tank Girl movie could finally bring the character the mainstream success she desperately deserves. The original film’s cult status would undoubtedly help buoy excitement surrounding a reboot, making it seem the obvious contender for a modern revamp.

2) Mystery Men (1999)

There are several underrated superhero movies from the ’90s, but Mystery Men is especially noteworthy for its incredible comedic cast and various unique qualities. Its roster of bizarre heroes and villains was brought to life by a list of actors that reads like a who’s-who of the late ’90s, with Ben Stiller, William H. Macy, Hank Azaria, and Janeane Garofalo leading the pack. At its core, Mystery Men is a colorful superhero satire that feels very much of its era, but with just a little retooling, it could easily work as an exceptional send-up of the modern genre. Delivering a cast of current comedy stars in roles as heroes with quirky and practically useless powers would be a great opportunity to poke fun at some of the newer developments in superhero cinema, and considering the unprecedented boom in superhero movies and their box office success, a fresh take on this hidden satirical gem seems particularly pertinent.

1) The Shadow (1994)

1994’s The Shadow might not have secured the same level of cult following as the previous entries on this list, but it’s still an underrated 1990s superhero movie. Based on the pulp fiction character first introduced in 1931, The Shadow starred Alec Baldwin as the titular vigilante, alongside Peter Boyle, Penelope Ann Miller, Ian McKellen, and Tim Curry. Mixed reviews and commercial failure saw The Shadow marked as a disappointment, but a modern reboot could work incredibly well. The character’s ability to cloud the minds of his enemies is something that sets him apart from many modern superheroes, and could allow a reboot to employ a particularly pulpy noir atmosphere in telling his story. If carefully written to subvert expectations and toy with established genre tropes, The Shadow could be a huge hit with modern audiences. While the 1994 film struggled, a modern filmmaker armed with knowledge of the superhero genre’s success could easily translate the character and his story into a stellar modern blockbuster that would feel decidedly different from the majority of other comic book movies.