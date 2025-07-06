7 Underrated Superhero Movies That Should Have Started Franchises

The superhero movie genre might be one of the most successful in modern cinema, but that doesn’t mean that great movies don’t occasionally slip through the cracks. Superhero action has proven to be one of the most consistent draws for audiences, as the large-scale spectacle of the genre’s good-versus-evil stories plays out particularly well on the big screen. The movies of the MCU in particular have helped define the genre’s success, showcasing how a larger shared universe can enhance the audience’s experience by connecting multiple superhero movies into a single connected continuity. However, not all superhero movies get their own franchise.

Perhaps in part due to the comic book roots of the superhero genre, movies following heroes seem to come with huge franchise potential. Larger than life heroes often seem destined to return for future adventures even after the credits have rolled, but many underrated superhero movies were never given the chance at a sequel. Though they undoubtedly could have led to interesting and entertaining franchises, these superhero movies simply never managed to get so much as a sequel.

1) Hancock (2008)

2008’s Hancock was a star-studded affair, with Will Smith leading the cast in the titular role alongside Charlize Theron and Jason Bateman. Its exploration of the human side of its hero and the connections he makes with others was a novel approach, and a sequel was initially hinted at. Despite there seemingly being more stories to tell, Will Smith’s teases of a Hancock sequel have yet to bear fruit, and the continuation of his superman-like story may well never materialize.

2) Push (2009)

2009 saw the release of Push, an innovative entry into the superhero genre that divided its heroes into distinct categories. In Push‘s world, there are a limited range of abilities a person can possess, with its characters fighting against a government agency hoping to create an army of super soldiers. With both Chris Evans and Dakota Fanning’s characters surviving the events of the movie, it could easily have marked the beginning of a star-studded franchise, but ultimately it wasn’t to be, and Push has become an overlooked and underrated title in the superhero genre’s history.

3) Mystery Men (1999)

Released in 1999, Mystery Men was able to brilliantly spoof the superhero genre even before it hit its cinematic stride. A great comic book movie that isn’t Marvel or DC, and boasting an all-star comedic cast featuring Ben Stiller, Hank Azaria, William H. Macy, Janeane Garofalo, Paul Reubens, Geoffrey Rush, and Greg Kinnear, Mystery Men‘s unique and bizarre heroes helped make its world a colorful and entertaining one. The rise of its unlikely heroes could easily have led to a franchise, and the fact that it didn’t ultimately led to Mystery Men becoming an underrated gem.

4) Chronicle (2012)

Many consider 2012’s Chronicle one of the most underrated superhero movies of all time, and its interesting approach to the genre is a key part of its appeal. Presented in a found-footage format, Chronicle stars Alex Russell, Michael B. Jordan, and Dane DeHaan as three high schoolers who gain telekinetic powers. The movie’s gritty examination of the social implications of superpowered teens was exceptional, as were the performances of its core cast. Many considered it prime material for the beginning of a franchise, though its stars all moved on to other roles, many of which in other superhero franchises.

5) Sky High (2005)

As an original Disney movie, Sky High is often overlooked within the superhero genre. Its story follows teen Will Stronghold as he starts at superhero school Sky High, falling in with the sidekick class before discovering his own incredible abilities. The family-friendly movie boasted a stellar cast and a brilliantly original examination of superhero tropes, with plenty of potential avenues to expand into a franchise. This sadly never came to pass, and Sky High remains an incredibly underrated movie.

6) Dredd (2012)

Despite its cult status as a fan-favorite comic book movie, 2012’s Dredd never started the franchise it deserved. Based on the iconic 2000 AD character of the same name and starring Karl Urban, Dredd brought the future lawman to life in emphatically gritty and appropriately action-packed fashion. It was intended to start a franchise, but plans for a sequel movie were scrapped, with production of a planned TV series later stalling. Sadly, it seems as though Dredd‘s chances to begin a franchise have slipped away, despite its generally excellent reputation among audiences.

7) Power Rangers (2017)

For many Western audiences, Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers served as an introduction to the superhero genre. A 2017 reboot reimagined the heroes’ origin story in live-action, with a cast comprised of Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, Bryan Cranston, and Elizabeth Banks. The movie’s sleek sci-fi presentation was divisive, and plans for a sequel were swiftly dropped, though the movie’s franchise potential was clear. For many fans, 2017’s Power Rangers is a massively underrated movie that simply never got the chance to expand its story that it thoroughly deserved.