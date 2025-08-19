7 Comic Book Movies With Genuinely Perfect Endings  

Ever since the movies of the MCU catapulted comic book movies to the forefront of pop culture consciousness, the genre has been one of the biggest in modern cinema. However, comic book movies predate the genre’s mainstream success, with superheroes in particular having been a consistent presence in Hollywood for many decades. While the majority of comic book movies draw directly from comic book source material, they don’t exclusively follow predestined narrative paths. This occasionally leads to unexpected narrative developments, which in turn affects the narrative conclusion of the movies in question. As such, comic book movie endings aren’t always easy to predict.

The best possible way in which this manifests has led to some truly exceptional endings. Whether poetic in a thematic sense, satisfying from a narrative perspective, or simply uplifting, the very best comic book movie endings stand out starkly even among their peers. While getting an ending just right is rarely easy, the following comic book movies were able to deliver genuinely perfect conclusions.

7) Spider-Man 2 (2004)

As well as delivering some of the best Spider-Man action scenes, 2004’s Spider-Man 2 absolutely nailed its ending. Following his strained relationship with Mary Jane, the movie’s climax sees her learn Peter Parker’s secret identity. Seeing her abandon her wedding to embrace Peter is touching, but the call to action he receives followed by MJ’s blessing to fight crime as Spider-Man is truly exceptional. It’s an ending seemed inevitable, but that makes it no less satisfying as Spider-Man swings away across the New York streets.

6) Watchmen (2009)

Zack Snyder’s Watchmen adapted the acclaimed comic book series of the same name, introducing a gritty and cynical comic book world. After Rorschach’s investigations unearth Ozymandias as the movie’s true villain, he confronts him all too late, with the movie delivering a perfect twist: he has already enacted his plan to turn the world against Doctor Manhattan. It’s a bleak and morally dubious ending, and one that gels perfectly with the overall tone of Watchmen and its world.

5) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opted to tell a very different Spider-Man story than other movies, introducing Miles Morales to the big screen. Serving as a Multiversal origin story, the movie sees the young hero doubting himself throughout. However, its ending sees Miles finally find his confidence, embracing his identity as his reality’s only Spider-Man, becoming the hero his city needs in a triumphant final scene that makes excellent use of the movie’s gorgeous animated style to deliver a heartfelt conclusion to its story.

4) Iron Man (2008)

The very first movie of Phase 1 of the MCU did more than just tell its own story: it laid the foundations for an entire groundbreaking franchise. 2008’s Iron Man served as an origin story for the eponymous hero, but its ending saw it deviate massively from the comics, with Tony Stark announcing his heroic identity to the world. It’s an ending that fits perfectly with Robert Downey Jr.’s depiction of the character, and proved to be a genuinely flawless MCU moment.

3) The Dark Knight (2008)

Commonly thought to be among the best superhero movie sequels of all time, 2008’s The Dark Knight remains one of the most popular comic book movies ever made. The movie’s ending sees Batman willingly take the blame for Two-Face’s murders in order to protect Harvey Dent’s legacy. The final monologue delivered in voice-over by Gary Oldman’s James Gordon explains why Batman’s actions are heroic to his young son, who watches on as the vigilante sacrifices his own reputation for the sake of Gotham City.

2) Logan (2017)

There are some that consider Logan the best comic book movie ever made, and though not everyone might agree, the consensus remains that its ending is perfect. After spending the movie watching his abilities deteriorate, Logan makes a final stand in order to protect his daughter, winning the fight before succumbing to his injuries. Seeing Logan embrace death with a sense of relief is a bittersweet conclusion to his cinematic story, and it’s a perfect ending to the movie.

1) Avengers: Endgame (2019)

The MCU is a franchise that has consistently broken records, and the popularity of its movies speaks for itself. However, it has also delivered several perfect endings, most notably in Avengers: Endgame. The movie’s final scenes see the death of Iron Man in order to stop Thanos, prompting Steve Rogers’ own decision to peacefully retire into the past with Peggy Carter. Seeing Steve and Peggy reunite is a fitting end to the hero’s story, and a touching final note in Endgame‘s own epic narrative.