10 2000s Movies Sci-fi Fans Love That Actually Hold Up Now

Society as a whole has long been obsessed with science fiction, and the plethora of sci-fi books, shows, and films available to choose from helps support that statement. Sci-fi offers a grand escape, transporting fans to strange new worlds or distant timelines. Every decade, new films emerge that become a foundational moment for many young viewers. The 2000s were full of remarkable films, with major franchises throwing their take into the mix. Sci-fi of the 2000s played with many themes and tropes, but they also began to experiment with different animation and CGI practices, creating a swath of new stories to fall in love with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Perhaps one of the most exciting parts of sci-fi from the 2000s is how many franchises got involved. The Marvel Cinematic Universe came out swinging in 2008; meanwhile, the Star Wars Prequel trilogy was in progress. Even Disney got into the sci-fi game a bit, with an underappreciated gem that’s all but wiped out of recent memory. It was a fantastic time to be attending the cinema, at least for fans eagerly awaiting the next installment of their favorite stories.

1) WALL-E (2008)

WALL-E is arguably the cutest sci-fi film on this list. It’s a post-apocalyptic Pixar film following the titular and iconic character, WALL-E. The story begins years after humanity has abandoned Earth, leaving behind little cleaning bots, such as WALL-E. This adorable bot has been carefully cleaning up the planet, watching his fellow bots fall into disrepair over the years. However, his whole life changes when EVE arrives to assess the situation for her starship, Axiom.

WALL-E is an endearing and romantic film, with a slightly somber tone. It’s famous for its limited dialogue, especially between the two most iconic characters of the film. While humans are part of the story, they largely feel secondary to the plot. WALL-E stars Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin, John Ratzenberger, Kathy Najimy, and Sigourney Weaver.

WALL-E is available to stream on Disney+.

2) The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.

The Matrix, which was released in 1999, left one heck of a mark on the industry. Unsurprisingly, fans were pretty eager to see The Matrix Reloaded, which came out three years later. Interestingly, the third film (The Matrix Revolutions) was released a mere six months later. It’s probably because of those high expectations that The Matrix Reloaded was initially met with some disappointment.

Looking back, fans have a much easier time seeing what The Matrix Reloaded was trying to do. It had some amazing action sequences and worked hard to maintain the heart of the series. Best of all, the film brought back many fan favorites, including Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Hugo Weaving.

The Matrix Reloaded is available to stream on Pluto TV.

3) Serenity (2005)

Serenity is a 2005 film that a very dedicated and loyal following made possible. The story picks up where the cancelled television series, Firefly, ended. The series had been cancelled (ahead of its time), and fans had to fight to get this movie made. It proved to be worth their time and effort, telling a chilling Sci-fi Western, complete with corrupt corporations, determined assassins, and the strongest sci-fi found family ever.

While fans had been eagerly awaiting Serenity, it’s safe to say they did not anticipate what sort of story would unfold over the course of the film. It expounded on the lore and offered a more solid goodbye to the community. Not that this stopped them from begging for more! Serenity had an expansive cast, including Nathan Fillion, Alan Tudyk, Adam Baldwin, Summer Glau, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Serenity is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

4) Treasure Planet (2002)

As mentioned above, the 2000s were a time when even Disney started playing around with sci-fi elements. Atlantis: The Lost Empire was but one foray, with another one being Treasure Planet. Treasure Planet is a 2002 animated adventure based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island. That may sound like an odd decision, but it’s one of Disney’s best novel adaptations to date, and easily one of the more underrated films out there.

The film combined a unique (but expensive) mix of animation styles to get its look and feel. Aesthetically, it was a mix of Victorian steampunk and space odyssey, with grand ships that look seaworthy, but were designed for the stars. To top it off, Treasure Planet has an impressive voice cast, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Brian Murray, Emma Thompson, David Hyde Pierce, Martin Short, and many others.

Treasure Planet is available to stream on Disney+.

5) Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)

When the Original Star Wars Trilogy came out, George Lucas was very transparent about needing to wait for better technology to bring the Prequels to life. That time was the late ’90s and early ’00s. Both Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith were released in the ’00s, so really, both films deserve a spot in this list!

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith was the final installment of an impressive trilogy, and it was a pivotal film, explaining how Anakin Skywalker could ever become the infamous Darth Vader. Notably, it became the second-highest-grossing Star Wars film (at the time). The film starred Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Natalie Portman, Samuel L. Jackson, and dozens of other memorable cast and characters. It’s good to remember that at the time of release, fans had a lot of negative things to say about the Prequel Trilogy, but they have since accepted the stories.

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith is available to stream on Disney+.

6) Star Trek (2009)

2009 brought with it a new foray into the Star Trek Universe, with the first film being titled, well, Star Trek. The film somehow found middle ground between the Original Series and new content, putting the franchise in a different timeline. Naturally, it brought many new faces into the fold, including Chris Pine, John Cho, Zoe Saldaña, and Zachary Quinto.

The story begins with the cast still attending Starfleet Academy, but it’s safe to say that the scale quickly slides and conflict escalates. Counter to the crew of the USS Enterprise is a Romulan mining ship, and what follows was both shocking and unforgettable. It would become the first of three films, all of which likely inspired the newer Star Trek series to come to life.

Star Trek is available to stream on Paramount+.

7) Minority Report (2002)

Image courtesy of 20th Century Fox.

Minority Report is a bit of a haunting cyberpunk film, portraying a Precrime department capable of arresting people before they even commit a crime. It’s based on Philip K. Dick’s novella of the same name, and it wasn’t afraid to force viewers to ask heavy-hitting questions about ethics, rights, and overstepping. The story follows Precrime chief John Anderton (Tom Cruise), who finds himself in the center of a dangerous game when the precogs indicate he’ll be guilty of murder, and soon.

What follows is a strange series of events that has lingered in our minds ever since. Minority Report also stars Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, and Max von Sydow. At the helm was Steven Spielberg, explaining that classic yet oh so familiar feel.

Minority Report is available to stream on Tubi or Paramount+.

8) 28 Days Later (2002)

Those who love a bit of horror in their sci-fi will remember 28 Days Later, which was released in 2002. It’s a post-apocalyptic horror about a deadly virus that looks alarmingly like horror’s beloved zombie trope. This film kicked off a franchise, with fans having to be very patient for the most recent installment.

28 Days Later stars Cillian Murphy, with Naomie Harris, Christopher Eccleston, Megan Burns, and Brendan Gleeson all portraying supporting characters. Fans of the film know how the title plays into the story, as Jim (Cillian Murphy) wakes up from a coma 28 days later, to find the world has fallen into chaos.

28 Days Later is available to stream on Pluto TV.

9) Equilibrium (2002)

Image courtesy of Dimension Films.

Equilibrium is another sci-fi film that dove headfirst into a futuristic law enforcement story. In this world, all forms of expression have been outlawed, and that applies even to the enforcers. Enter John Preston (Christian Bale), an enforcement officer who missed his dose of emotional suppressants, allowing him to see all the hints and warning signs he had been overlooking.

Equilibrium didn’t do too great in theaters, but has since gained a bit of a cult following. It stars Christian Bale, Emily Watson, and Taye Diggs.

Equilibrium is available to stream on Pluto TV.

10) The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

Image courtesy of Touchstone Pictures.

Last, but not least, there’s The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. The film is based on Douglas Adams’ famous sci-fi novel series, and the author had a lot of involvement in the adaptation process. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is easily one of the more charming sci-fi comedies out there, weaving a unique narrative about alien races, the nature of humanity, existential dread, and absurdist humor.

The story follows Arthur Dent, a human who, until very recently, was most concerned about his house’s imminent destruction. Little did he know that his entire planet was facing the same situation. Saved by his best friend, Ford Prefect, the two are cast into space for an adventure unlike anything else out there. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy stars Martin Freeman, Yasiin Bey, Sam Rockwell, Zooey Deschanel, and Bill Nighy.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.