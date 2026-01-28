Apple Closes “Unprecedented” Deal to Adapt Masterpiece Fantasy Series Into Franchise Universe, First Movie & TV Show Revealed

Apple has reportedly closed an “unprecedented” deal to bring two beloved fantasy book series to the screen — and if all goes as planned, they’ll spin out into a larger cinematic universe. The series in question are penned by Brandon Sanderson, who has been looking for the right studio to adapt his novels for some time now. It seems he’s found that in Apple, which could become one of the biggest contenders in the fantasy game because of it.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Apple TV has snagged the rights to Sanderson’s Cosmere. The interconnected fantasy universe currently comprises more than 20 books, with Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive being the two most well-known series under its umbrella. According to the outlet, those are the first stories being considered for adaptation. Mistborn is being eyed for feature films, while The Stormlight Archive looks more likely to get a TV show. Blue Marble is attached to The Stormlight Archive already.

What makes this deal so unprecedented is that Sanderson has negotiated a high level of involvement in the adaptations of his work — one that is said to give him more creative control than even George R.R. Martin has with HBO’s Game of Thrones universe. Sanderson will be involved in penning and producing projects, and he’ll consult on and approve of creative choices. That’s massive, but it’s something he’s been vocal about looking for in his quest to get his series picked up. If the adaptations are as perfect as the Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive books, this development could completely shake up the fantasy genre on-screen.

What This Means for the Fantasy Genre’s Future On-Screen

Just a couple of months ago, it seemed as though Netflix had won the fantasy race by acquiring Warner Bros. (and Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, and Game of Thrones along with it). However, Apple having the rights to Sanderson’s Cosmere could be a gamechanger. It could signal the beginning of the next big IP rush — something that’s, honestly, needed in the fantasy space.

Most of the category’s biggest titles these days are sequels and spinoffs within already-massive franchises. If Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive are successful, they could change that, highlighting the importance of adapting original stories. They could also prompt other studios and networks to compete, pushing them to prioritize adaptations that have been sitting. Looking at it that way, this could be a huge positive for the genre going forward. Sanderson fans certainly have reason to be excited!

