A Major Fantasy Movie Was Just Announced, and It Could Be the Next Big Franchise

Those hoping for the next big fantasy franchise to emerge are officially in luck, as a major movie adaptation was just announced — and it could become the post-Game of Thrones hit we’ve all been waiting for. The fantasy genre can be difficult to get right on-screen, though Hollywood has gotten better at bringing it to life in recent years. Even so, many shows and films have tried to recapture the success of The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and Game of Thrones, only to fail. It often takes a well-crafted story and a pre-established audience to reach that level. Fortunately, Sony Pictures’ new acquisition has both.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures has acquired the rights to James Islington’s Hierarchy series, which kicked off with The Will of the Many back in 2023. The book is among the high fantasy releases to receive the most buzz over the last few years, and its much-anticipated sequel, The Strength of the Few, just came out on November 11. It has been met with similarly positive reviews, boasting a 4.48 rating on Goodreads and debuting at the top of the New York Times bestseller list. The news of a film adaptation is likely to catapult Islington’s story to greater heights, potentially turning it into the next hit franchise. No talent has been announced for the adaptation yet, but with any luck, the project will attract a few big names.

The Hierarchy Series Is A Great Choice for a Theatrical Release

The Hierarchy series is a great choice for a movie adaptation, and not just because of its popularity among readers — though that will certainly set it up for success. The story told throughout The Will of the Many and The Strength of the Few lends itself well to a theatrical release, as its Roman-inspired backdrop and unique, energy-based magic system both bring exciting visual opportunities to the table. The political intrigue and explosive twists will also hook viewers, whether they’re familiar with the source material or not (perhaps even more so if they don’t know what’s coming).

The Will of the Many centers on Vis Telimus, a character tasked with solving a murder — and one who’s holding onto a few secrets of his own. To accomplish the former, he’s forced to climb the ranks of the oppressive empire that destroyed his family, blending into a prestigious institution dubbed the Academy. This setup combines fantasy concepts with mystery and dystopian elements, offering a fresh blend of storytelling that’s sorely needed in the current landscape.

The Fantasy Genre Is Overdue for Something as Fresh as Islington’s Story

Although The Will of the Many features many of the tropes present in other popular fantasy stories, the book takes a unique approach to them, and that’s desperately needed in 2025. The emergence of a successful fantasy franchise that isn’t already attached to a huge IP would also be refreshing. As exciting as Game of Thrones‘ upcoming spinoffs and new Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter projects are, all of these things are indicative of a bigger problem in Hollywood. Original storytelling is becoming harder to find, and it’s having even more trouble succeeding. Hopefully, Sony Pictures’ Hierarchy adaptations can change that.

