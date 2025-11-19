5 Best Fantasy Movies You Didn’t Know Were Streaming on Netflix

Netflix has been busy expanding its catalog with new projects and IP like KPop Demon Hunters, as well as delivering new seasons of past favorites, including The Witcher season 4, Nobody Wants This, and the upcoming final season of Stranger Things, just to name a few.

ComicBook.com

There are even more new projects on the way, but for those who love the fantasy or sci-fi genres, there are already several films that you might have missed along the way, and if you have, you should absolutely give these 5 fantasy movies a watch right now.

5) Damsel

Millie Bobby Brown has been one of Netflix’s biggest stars and is at the center of the streamer’s Stranger Things and Enola Holmes franchises. Brown is also at the center of another Netflix project that was released in 2024, titled Damsel, and if you’re looking for a thrilling, straight-up fantasy adventure with ancient beings, political legacies, and a lethal dragon all in the mix, you’ve found exactly what you’re looking for.

The film centers around Princess Elodie (Brown), who thinks she is about to have a storybook life, only to learn that she’s instead a ritual sacrifice to an ancient creature to sustain a family’s power. Elodie’s journey through the creature’s lair is littered with near-death moments, and it was riveting the entire way through, with Brown leading the charge every step of the way. I enjoyed Damsel quite a bit, and you might as well if you decide to give it a chance.

4) Kubo and the Two Strings

This is actually the oldest entry on this list, but time hasn’t diminished it in the least, and it’s just as compelling now as it was when it was released back in 2016. The film in question is the excellent animated adventure Kubo and the Two Strings, and the animation and the creativity of the action sequences are absolutely stunning.

There’s a heartfelt story at the center of it as well, as you follow young Kubo and his trusty allies Monkey and Beetle as they race to save his family and get to the bottom of what happened to his father, and to do that, they will have to overcome a multitude of hurdles, including ultimately taking down the villainous Moon King. Kubo and the Two Strings is a visual feast and has the charm and emotional core to back it up, and you won’t regret giving it your time.

3) Troll

For this dip into fantasy, we’re actually jumping into the world of Norwegian folklore with 2022’s Troll from Roar Uthaug. The film was released back in 2022 and immediately made an impression, mixing classic elements of adventure and exploration films with the grand scale that comes with a massive lumbering Troll tearing its way through a city.

The film plays with that scale in compelling ways, especially early on in the film, as you don’t actually see the Troll in its full form right away. When it does make its presence known, it’s not only memorable but leads right into a host of epic action and chase sequences that keep the adrenaline pumping all the way to the end. Plus, it’s the perfect way to get ready for Troll 2, which hits this December.

2) The Wild Robot

One of last year’s most slept-on films was the stunning and delightfully charming animated film The Wild Robot, and while not as fantasy-themed as other films on this list, it is certainly in the sci-fi fantasy realm and deserves to be talked about much more often than it currently is.

The Wild Robot follows a robot named Ron who finds themselves stuck on an uninhabited island, and while the challenges of surviving alone and in this new environment are steep, Roz’s life changes for the better when they befriend the animals that call this place home. That begins a truly heartfelt journey of not only self-discovery but of love, connection, and parenthood, and you’ll be shedding a tear before you know it.

1) The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

While The Witcher’s live-action series just delivered its fourth season, there’s actually a previous film that happens to be the most highly rated Witcher project on Netflix. That film is The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated prequel film that shifts the focus from Geralt to his mentor and father figure Vesemir, and it absolutely rules.

The film still holds a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and for good reason, as it combines stellar animation, slick action sequences, and a rare chance to step into the shoes of Vesemir, whose journey is full of unexplored history and lore. Longtime fans also get to see the long-discussed but never-before-seen fall of Kaer Morhen, and frankly, the fact that we haven’t had more Vesemir adventures in this same style is a crime.

