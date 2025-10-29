Netflix Partners with Life is Strange Studio for a New Game, And Fans Think They Know What It Is

Netflix has long been one of the big streaming services when it comes to movies and TV. But in recent years, the company has increasingly tried to work its way into the gaming world as well. With Netflix Games, subscribers can play a variety of original and licensed mobile games for free as part of their membership. These include several games that tie directly in with big Netflix IP, including the Squid Game: Unleashed and Stranger Things: 1984. Now, Netflix is making another big move in the form of a partnership with Don’t Nod to adapt one of its IPs.

Don’t Nod is a studio best known for its solid narrative games, including Life is Strange and Lost Records: Bloom and Rage. Now, they will be partnering with Netflix to craft a game based on one of its IPs. This information comes from the studio’s recently released 2025 mid-year financial report. The report only alludes to “a new narrative experience” based on a “major IP” from Netflix. But despite the lack of details, many fans think they know what this Netflix-published game will be.

Fan Theories Point to New Stranger Things Game from Don’t Nod and Netflix

Image courtesy of netflix

Netflix has been putting out mobile titles based on its big IP for a while, but signs suggest they haven’t quite performed. The streaming service recently shut down Boss Fight Entertainment, the in-house studio that brought us Squid Game: Unleashed and other mobile titles. Now, it looks like Netflix might be hoping to license its big IP to developers for more widespread console releases, rather than limited Netflix-only mobile games.

Over the years, Netflix has amassed an impressive list of major IP. That means there are a good number of options when it comes to what this new Don’t Nod game might be. The wildly popular K-Pop Demon Hunters movie is a Netflix original, for instance, and the Bridgerton adaptation is, as well. Yet despite the wide list of options, one major fan theory has emerged for what this new Netflix game may be.

“So they’re going from Life is Strange to Stranger Things then?” one Redditor commented on a thread discussing the announcement. Many fans chimed in with their agreement, even giving the newly revealed game project the joke name Life is Stranger Things. All we know for sure is that the game will have a narrative focus and be centered on what Netflix and Don’t Nod define as a “major IP.” That could mean a lot of things, but the Stranger Things theory is pretty compelling.

A trip to your local store will show just how much marketing Netflix is throwing behind its popular series right now. We’ve got Demagorgon Crunch cereal, special Stranger Things Chips Ahoy cookies, and more, to the point where I can’t get my weekly groceries without having to think about Stranger Things. Plus, Netflix recently partnered with Wizards of the Coast for its Stranger Things-themed D&D adventure box. Clearly, Netflix is going all in on its popular series, so partnering with a studio like Don’t Nod for a big licensed game would certainly make sense. That said, we won’t know for sure until Netflix and Don’t Nod actually formally announce the game.

[H/T: Game Informer]