5 Best World War 2 Movies of All Time, Ranked (& Where To Stream Them)

World War II endures as one of the most turbulent and pivotal moments in human history, and from an entertainment standpoint, that has made for some exceptional dramatic stories. For modern audiences, few genres have proved as evocative and engaging as military movies, blending the action of warfare with the often heartrending human stories touched by global conflict. World War II has long been a favorite of filmmakers and audiences alike, not least because it boasts countless larger-than-life stories of heroism, suspense, and sacrifice that continue to astound with their historical basis. Our collective fascination with history combines with the inherent drama of war stories, resulting in many great movies about World War II.

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Often, films about war make for the best action movies, but they also come with an inherent sense of personal and historical drama that is rooted in the deep societal grief stemming from the horrors of war. World War II, in particular, had its share of horrors, with many adapted into movies that have delivered some harrowing and unforgettable big-screen stories over the years. For those who love war movies, the following incredible World War II films stand out as some of the very best to follow the conflict.

5) Das Boot (1981)

Based on the semi-autobiographical novel of the same name, Das Boot follows the crew of the German submarine U-96 on a dangerous patrol during the Battle of the Atlantic. Das Boot proved a hugely important movie for its depiction of German soldiers attempting to serve their country, redefining the parameters of the military movie genre by establishing the gripping stories that exist on all sides of the conflict. The 1981 original Das Boot can currently be streamed on MGM+.

4) The Pianist (2002)

There are many great war movies that don’t focus on soldiers or those caught in the immediate action of battle. The Pianist is one such film, based on the autobiography of Polish-Jewish pianist Władysław Szpilman, following the titular character’s life in the Warsaw Ghetto and being seperated from his family. It’s a harrowing film that depicts the human cost of war, and remains one of the most celebrated movies set during World War II. The Pianist is currently available to be streamed on Fubo TV.

3) The Great Escape (1963)

Considered by many to be one of the best war movies of all time, 1963’s The Great Escape is a cinematic classic. Starring Steve McQueen at the head of an stellar cast, it tells the story of a mass escape from a German POW camp during World War II. Its quality is widely known, with its exciting and hopeful story of resistance and survival against the odds continuing to enthrall audiences even decades after release. The Great Escape is available to stream on both Fubo TV and Curiosity.

2) Schindler’s List (1993)

Some of the best war movies don’t even show combat, as is the case with Schindler’s List, one of the most successful World War II movies of all time. Based on the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German industralist who saved thousands during the Holocaust by employing them in his factories, Schindler’s List is one of the most gut-wrenching depictions of the Holocaust in cinematic history. Its stark imagery and exceptional acting performances make it stand out as one of the greatest war movies of all time, and it can currently be streamed on Netflix.

1) Saving Private Ryan (1998)

As well as being one of the best war films ever made, Saving Private Ryan also ranks among Steven Spielberg’s best movies. It follows a group of soldiers who, following the events of D-Day, are tasked with recovering and protecting the eponymous Private Ryan after all three of his brothers are killed in action. It’s a movie that perfectly blends emotional drama and World War II action, making it one of the most beloved and respected war movies of all time. At present, Saving Private Ryan can be streamed on Paramount+ and MGM+.

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