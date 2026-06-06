5 Best War Movies About D-Day, Ranked

Cinema made history with the war genre, and D-Day specifically is a historical event that has never really stopped being revisited: a massive military operation taking place on June 6, 1944, with several perspectives unfolding at the same time, chaos, and choices capable of changing the entire course of the war within hours. But the interesting thing about portraying this episode is how each movie chooses to deal with it, since some dive into the invasion itself, others use it only as an important point within the larger story being told, and some prefer to treat everything as part of a broader portrait of World War II.

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And there is not really a right way to make a film about this date, but when you look at it exclusively, only a few truly break through. So, taking D-Day specifically into account, we ranked the 5 best war movies that still manage to be outstanding today.

5) The Big Red One

image courtesy of united artists

A deeply personal film, inspired by the director’s real-life experiences, The Big Red One follows the U.S. 1st Infantry Division as it moves through many campaigns of the war. So basically, you’re tracking these soldiers as they try to survive from one battlefield to another, and in that structure, D-Day becomes one important chapter along the way. However, because of this approach, the Normandy invasion is never really the central event.

The D-Day sequence here is still one of the strongest parts of the movie, capturing the confusion, chaos, and brutality of the landing with a much rougher, less heroic lens — and that’s exactly what makes it stand out enough to earn a place on this list. But since the moment is ultimately diluted within the broader narrative, there’s only so far it can go in the ranking.

4) Pressure

image courtesy of focus features

A new film, Pressure doesn’t portray D-Day as a conflict, but rather as the moment that determines whether the invasion will even happen. The story focuses on the 72 hours leading up to the famous day, following the tension between Eisenhower and meteorologist James Stagg as they have to decide whether the weather conditions allow the operation to move forward. So the film deliberately shifts away from the action everyone expects and instead focuses on the behind-the-scenes build-up.

This approach is very effective, and the execution is on point, making it one of the best new war movies. You’re placed inside the real pressure leading up to D-Day, with a heavy focus on strategy and debate. It’s essential for understanding what this historic date actually meant. However, it still falls a few steps behind other productions for the same reason — it’s only the “before” moment.

3) Overlord (1975)

Image Courtesy of joswend

Probably the most structurally interesting entry on this list, Overlord follows a young British soldier from training all the way to the Normandy invasion, blending fictional narrative with real archival footage from World War II. The idea is to place you inside both the buildup and the landing itself, so D-Day is always at the center of the story. The problem is that it leans into a more unconventional, contemplative approach, which ends up undercutting some of the immediate impact you’d expect from a war film like this.

It is great exactly because of that fusion between the intimate and the historical, without relying on continuous action sequences. But in terms of this ranking, that aspect also holds it back. Other movies deliver stronger dramatic momentum, clearer storytelling, or just more refined execution when it comes to scale and intensity. It’s still a relevant and worthwhile watch for fans of the genre, but it would need a bit more narrative weight to climb higher here.

2) Saving Private Ryan

Image Courtesy of paramount pictures

The definitive war film and a true classic, Saving Private Ryan is the movie that cemented D-Day in cinematic memory. The story follows a group of soldiers sent to find a specific paratrooper after the Normandy landings, but everyone knows the film is ultimately defined by its opening 20 minutes, which depict the invasion itself. Right from the start, you’re thrown into the chaos of Omaha Beach, in a sequence that basically became the benchmark for every war film that came after it.

But here’s the key point: despite all of that, it’s not exclusively about D-Day. It arguably captures the invasion better than anything else, but once the opening is over, the story shifts completely away from it. It’s an extremely impactful movie, but the remarkable date is still just the starting point rather than the core subject.

1) The Longest Day

image courtesy of 20th century studios

When it comes to D-Day, The Longest Day is the perfect film — the classic epic. It’s fully committed to the event in terms of scope, reconstructing the Normandy invasion from multiple sides (Americans, British, French, and Germans), showing what was happening simultaneously across different points of the battlefield. In other words, it doesn’t anchor itself to a single protagonist or unit, but instead treats June 6 itself as the main character.

It might be a bit controversial to say that, especially since Saving Private Ryan reshaped how cinema remembers Omaha Beach, but this is the only film on the list that really tries to cover D-Day as a whole event. It’s not the most modern, but it’s the most comprehensive and the most historically complete, which is why it’s a reference point as well.

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