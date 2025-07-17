Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Tickets Sell Out in Minutes a Year Before Release

Tickets for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey abruptly went up for sale a year ahead of the film’s release, but immediately sold out. Christopher Nolan is one of the most commercially viable directors out there. Thanks to success of The Dark Knight trilogy as well as original films like Inception and Interstellar, he is able to sell his films on his name alone. He is also a singular vision, allowing him to get almost whatever he wants while still making the studio money. Oppenheimer was a 3 hour R-rated movie mostly about people talking in rooms that was partially black and white and it got a full IMAX run. It made almost a billion dollars and swept at the Oscars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That level of success afforded Christopher Nolan the opportunity to get a blank check for an adaptation of The Odyssey, one of the most famous pieces of literature out there. While we aren’t quite sure if the film will target a PG-13 or R rating, it will still no doubt get tons of butts in seats. The Odyssey packs a stellar cast led by the likes of Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, Zendaya, and many others with an emphasis on doing as much of the epic in-camera as possible.

Tickets for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Sold Out Immediately

The first trailer for The Odyssey debuted earlier this month in theaters, but has yet to be officially released online. The brief teaser was enough to hype fans and apparently, Universal has used that hype to pull a stunt that no one else has dared to do. Tickets for 70MM IMAX screenings for The Odyssey surprisingly went live at midnight eastern time on July 17th, 2025, an exact year from the film’s 2026 release. Tickets sold out in key theaters in less than 5 minutes. New York’s famous Lincoln Square AMC theater had no seats left 5 minutes after IMAX announced tickets went live. Some theaters still have some seats, but we wouldn’t expect them to last long as they are largely full.

Get tickets now to experience the first IMAX 70mm screenings of #TheOdysseyMovie – A film by Christopher Nolan. In theaters 7 17 26. https://t.co/B6z1mqBRA2 pic.twitter.com/O641unm25o — IMAX (@IMAX) July 17, 2025

There are less than 30 theaters in North America that will even be showing The Odyssey in 70MM IMAX, which is Nolan’s intended format. The Odyssey will also the first movie ever that will be fully shot with IMAX cameras. As a result, this will be the best way to see the film, if you can get to a screening of it in this format.

It’s worth noting that there are only 4 showings per theater, one showing for each day opening weekend. It’s highly likely that The Odyssey will add more 70MM IMAX showtimes closer to release when theaters know the runtime of the film. As of right now, the movie hasn’t even wrapped filming, so there’s no definite way of knowing how long the movie is. AMC has a placeholder of 2 hours and 40 minutes, but that might just be playing it on the safe side. It wouldn’t be shocking if this is yet another 3 hour epic from Nolan, but don’t expect any longer as the IMAX film platters can’t hold more than 3 hours of film.

The Odyssey will open in theaters on July 17th, 2026.