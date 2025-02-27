10 Best Anime Movies by Studio Ghibli, Ranked

Studio Ghibli is a beloved studio by many, creating absolute masterpieces of animated worlds. Founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki, and Isao Takahata, Miyazaki chose the name “Ghibli” in homage to his passion for aircraft, deriving it from the nickname of Italy’s Saharan scouting plane Caproni Ca.309 in his belief the studio would “blow a new wind through the anime industry”. The studio currently boasts a cinematic repertoire of twenty-two movies, four of which are among the ten highest-grossing Japanese feature films, with its latest taking home Oscar gold in 2024.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans from all over sing the praises of Studio Ghibli’s work, both anime fans and non-anime fans alike. With richly animated worlds, colorful characters, and spellbinding stories, Studio Ghibli dominates in the 2D animation industry. With their headquarters in Tokyo, they even have a museum in Mitaka and a theme park in Nagakute for fans who can’t get enough. But which of the studio’s films are the best of the best? We have the answer.

10. My Neighbor Totoro

STUDIO GHIBLI

Tatsuo Kusakabe and his daughters Satsuki and Mei are on their way to move to a house in the countryside to live closer to the hospital where their mother receives treatment for her chronic illness. As they settle into their new home, an elderly lady takes it upon herself to help her new neighbors, telling the girls of the possibility of spirits living in the rural area, like soot sprites; small, black, fuzzy soot creatures that live in the cracks and crevasses of their home. One day, while out exploring in the yard, Mei finds a small, rabbit-like creature and chases it into the forest where she meets and befriends the giant, fluffy forest spirit, Totoro. Although she doesn’t believe Mei at first, Satsuki also eventually meets Totoro. With their new forest friend, the two girls find adventure as they settle into their new home.

Starting off strong with the symbol of Studio Ghibli itself, My Neighbor Totoro is definitely a staple of the franchise. Set in 1950’s rural Japan, Satsuki and Mei regale a time of old. A time when kids ventured out into the world, exploring and making their own adventures. While the modern urban world is full of internet trolls, the vintage, rustic countryside where these girls live is home to the most adorable, iconic forest troll.

9. Whisper of the Heart

Shizuku Tsukishima, a 14-year-old junior high schooler who enjoys reading and writing, notices that the books she checks out of the library are often checked out by the same person, Seiji Amasawa, and becomes curious as to who the boy is who shares her taste in literature. Following a cat to an old antique shop, she notices a curious statue of a cat, Baron, to which the shop owner recounts the statue’s tragic backstory. When she finds Seiji at the shop, they get off to a rocky start, but the two grow closer as Shizuku learns that Seiji has a plan for his future to become a luthier. Unsure of her own writing talents and future, Shizuku becomes dismayed. But as her and Seiji’s bond strengthens and with the Baron as inspiration, although uncertain of her own potential, Shizuku decides to put her heart into writing.

Although Hayao Miyazaki tends to dominate the role of director when it comes to Studio Ghibli favorites, Whisper of the Heart is a gem directed by Yoshifumi Kondō. In this more realistic story, Shizuku faces the very relatable question: “What if I’m not good enough?” A tale of determination taking leaps of faith, she learns that putting effort towards your goals is the first step. Whether someone is “good enough” doesn’t matter as long as you put your heart into whatever it is you’re passionate about. Shizuku is such an inspiration to audiences, her face has become the basis for the ChilledCow YouTube channel’s Lofi Girl created by Dimitri Somoguy.

8. Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

After a nuclear war called the “Seven Days of Fire” had laid waste to almost all life on Earth, an evolutionary phenomenon known as the Toxic Jungle began to spread, its poisonous spores and large, menacing insects engulfing everything in its wake. Away from the toxins and poisons the jungle produces, lies the Valley of the Wind, a sea coast kingdom that is spared from the spores thanks to the seafaring winds. Even so, Nausicaä, the princess of the valley, makes regular journeys to the Toxic Jungle in order to better understand its inhabitants and its functions. But when a neighboring kingdom’s airship crashes into the valley, Nausicaä must fight to prevent the ongoing war against the jungle and another disaster like the Seven Days of Fire from happening again.

While not technically a Studio Ghibli production having been created in 1984, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind is actually generally considered the team’s first production since quite a few of the preceding studios and creators went on to form Studio Ghibli in 1985. Based on a seven-volume manga series written and illustrated by Hayao Miyazaki with the film adapting the first two, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind creates a gritty dystopian take on the man-versus-nature trope.

7. The Cat Returns

When high school student Haru Yoshioka saves a cat from traffic, it turns out it’s no ordinary cat, but Prince Lune of the Cat Kingdom. To show his gratitude, the King of Cats showers Haru with gifts eventually offering for her to marry Prince Lune, to which she’s misunderstood as accepting the proposal. A mysterious voice directs her to seek help from the Cat Bureau. Interrupting her request for help, a swarm of cats whisks Haru to the Cat Kingdom, accidentally taking the rotund cat Muta with them and Baron, the Bureau’s keeper, and crow Toto giving chase. Although brought against her will, Haru begins to enjoy the cat life. But as she loses herself in the feline paradise, so too does she lose her humanity, slowly becoming a cat herself. With her new friends attempting to rescue her, she must also grow the confidence to rescue herself.

Instead of the cat being isekai’d by Truck-kun, Studio Ghibli subverts expectations and instead has Haru transported to another world — one ruled by cats! Admittedly the second of the only two entries on this list to not be directed by Hayao Miyazaki, this adorable adventure is instead directed by Hiroyuki Morita. To its credit, The Cat Returns contests with the best, ultimately succeeding with a delightful masterpiece that stands on its own two paws.

6. Castle in the Sky

Sheeta, a young girl kidnapped by the government, is held hostage on an airship for her crystal pendant that holds the key to a place of lore. But when a band of pirates raids the ship, she takes the opportunity to flee. Meeting a boy named Pazu, the two decide to search for the fabled flying castle, Laputa, themselves. The two become close friends as they discover the secrets of the legendary floating city, dodging government agents and pirates hot on their heels.

A mysterious floating castle with its own long-forgotten extinct history, ancient robot guardians, and labyrinthine corridors; who wouldn’t want to find such a place? The pure wanderlust and cravings for adventure are palpable with this Studio Ghibli hit. With a steampunk zest, the airships, pirates, and legends of old in Castle in the Sky is sure to spice up your anime repertoire.

5. Ponyo

When a curious goldfish sneaks away from home, five-year-old Sousuke finds her trapped in a bottle near the shore and frees her, cutting his finger in the process. The small fish licks his wound and heals it. Realizing she’s special, Sousuke puts her in his bucket and names her Ponyo, taking his new friend home to his mom, Lisa. Frantic that she’s missing, the sorcerer Fujimoto searches for and recaptures his daughter Brunhilde. The goldfish insists she prefers the name Sousuke gave her, rejects living as a fish, and is determined to return to her friend. Sousuke’s blood having given her the power to transform to look like a human girl, she rushes back to him, creating an imbalance in nature in her wake. As the two grow close in their friendship, Sousuke and his mother embrace Ponyo with open arms as not just human, but one of the family.

Like father, like daughter. Just as Fujimoto had once rejected his origin in favor of living with his beloved in a new home, so too had Ponyo. In typical Studio Ghibli fashion, putting their own flourish on a classic theme, of course, created something totally new and spectacular. Ponyo makes for just the most adorable Little Mermaid-esque film you’ll ever see.

4. Princess Mononoke

When a demonic boar attacks the village of the Emishi, Ashitaka becomes cursed trying to defend his people. With the curse imbuing him with demonic power while slowly killing him, the village elders are forced to banish their prince, advising him to travel westward to find a cure. When he happens upon Tatara the Iron Town, Ashitaka finds himself in the middle of a battle between humans and the forest. With the fortified town’s encroaching deforestation, the townsfolk face the wrath of not just the forest’s inhabitants and lesser spirits, but its gods and the Forest Spirit, the god of life and death itself. Coming between the town’s leader, Lady Eboshi, and the wolf princess, San, Ashitaka attempts to seek harmony between the two warring factions as his curse grows stronger.

The ever-enduring theme of man-versus-nature is a tale as old as time, growing ever more relevant as time goes on. Studio Ghibli’s take on the subject creates its own mythological twist with Princess Mononoke. With spiritual characteristics akin to the beliefs in Shintoism, this story of balancing the harmony between man and nature creates roots that are far-reaching and endure the test of time.

3. Kiki’s Delivery Service

As part of her training, thirteen-year-old Kiki must undergo the entrepreneurial venture of living independently for a year in order to become a full-fledged witch. Flying out on her broom with little besides her radio, pet cat Jiji, excitement for adventure, and hopeful optimism, Kiki decides to settle in the coastal town of Koriko. But struggling to find her place in the bustling city, she eventually runs into the owner of a bakery, Osono. After demonstrating her aptitude for flying, Osono offers Kiki boarding in exchange for making deliveries for her bakery. Opening her own courier service, though Kiki faces her own set of struggles, she comes to find fulfillment in her work and grows to cherish the community of Koriko.

As much as Kiki aspires to become a full-fledged witch, she realizes she hasn’t actually given much thought to what the endeavor entails; It’s just something that all witches must do to eventually be taken seriously within their traditional way of life. So when she loses her power to fly, to her, it feels like all that she’d worked toward had come crashing down just like she had on her broomstick. Along with its bright, charming scenery and characters, the central theme in Kiki’s Delivery Service has a thought-provoking message to match. When Kiki becomes dismayed about her struggle to fly, her friend Ursula gives her a piece of advice we as the audience can personally take into consideration:

“Stop trying… Don’t even think about flying. And then, pretty soon, you’ll be flying again…We each need to find our own inspiration, Kiki. Sometimes it’s not easy.”

2. Howl’s Moving Castle

Toho Co.

When the young, plain-looking milliner Sophie Hatter is rescued by a mysterious man, she becomes caught in the pursuit between the infamous womanizer wizard Howl and the jealous, scorned Witch of the Waste, who curses Sophie to become a shriveled old lady. Venturing out to lift the curse, she ends up taking shelter in the fire demon-powered, chicken-legged, rusty junk heap that roams the countryside — Howl’s castle. Rumored to both figuratively and literally steal the hearts of young ladies, Sophie makes herself at home thinking it would be unlikely for the flirtatious magician to take a liking to an elderly old lady. Upon making a deal with Calcifer, the fire demon, to break each other’s curses, Sophie and the misunderstood wizard become close as the war between neighboring kingdoms threatens to pull them apart.

Diverging a bit from the source material, Hayao Miyazaki’s spin on Diana Wynne Jones’s novel of the same name is no less magical. Through enchanting artwork, spellbinding storytelling, and heartfelt emotional ties, Studio Ghibli’s adaptation gives Howl’s Moving Castle a beautiful homage to the original tale.

1. Spirited Away

Studio Ghibli

On their way to their new home, ten-year-old Chihiro Ogino is less than excited about her family’s move. When they take a wrong turn, they happen upon what looks to be an old abandoned theme park. Deciding to stop and explore, her parents discover an open unstaffed food stand with heaps of tantalizing grub. But when Chihiro goes to explore the area herself, the grounds come alive with strange ethereal beings. With her parents having transformed into pigs and the path back to the entrance, once a sprawling field, now a vast sea, Chihiro finds she’s trapped in the spirit world. A boy named Haku comes to her rescue and helps her blend in by working at the spirits’ bathhouse. Meeting many strange and wonderful characters, Chihiro must summon the courage to remember who she is and grow through her experiences to save her parents.

Although the pick for the number-one spot on this list may echo many similar Ghibli rankings, there’s good reason. Hayao Miyazaki and the team at Studio Ghibli had outdone themselves when creating this gem of an animated masterpiece, landing themselves an obscene number of awards for it. And, well, they deserve every one of them. With its immersive story and incredible artwork, Spirited Away has made its way into the hearts of anime and non-anime fans alike, earning it the number-one spot.

What’s your favorite film from Studio Ghibli? Did it make it on this list? Let us know your top pick in the comments!