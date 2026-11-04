5 Fantasy Movies Where Everybody Seems to Miss the Point (#1 Is Much Darker Than You Think)

Not every movie is just meant to entertain, since cinema can also be a way to send a message. And when it comes to fantasy, there are so many creative ways to explore that idea. In fact, some of your favorite films might have more going on beneath the surface than just magical universes, monsters, and adventures, and you may not have even noticed. Try rewatching them, and you might have a totally different experience once you understand the real message behind why they were made.

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And it’s not even about complicated interpretations or details that require you to think too hard to figure them out, because most of the time, these ideas are right there in the characters’ choices or the way the whole story ends, for example. On this list, you’ll find a few examples of fantasy features that fit the bill. You probably won’t be surprised by every single one, but some of their deeper messages are very easy to miss.

5) Labyrinth

Image courtesy of Tri-Star Pictures

You can’t really imagine that a cult classic starring David Bowie could have a deeper message that people miss when they watch it. But Labyrinth isn’t just about strange creatures, catchy songs, and all the crazy situations the main character comes across along the way. Actually, the movie explores what it means to grow up and learn to deal with responsibilities, even when you don’t feel like taking them on. Here, we follow Sarah (Jennifer Connelly), a teenager who gets frustrated with having to look after her baby brother and wishes the goblins would take him away. So, when Jareth (Bowie), the Goblin King, grants her wish, she has to make her way through a maze full of traps to rescue him. But clearly, Sarah isn’t exactly a mature hero just yet.

Sarah is so caught up in her own fantasies and so frustrated with real life that she doesn’t stop to think about the consequences of what she wishes for, and that’s where Jareth gets interesting. He’s a villain who knows what the girl wants to hear and uses it to convince her that life would be much better in a world where she doesn’t have to worry about anything. It’s a tempting offer, but accepting it would mean giving up her freedom. So, what’s the point? Watching Labyrinth as an adult might make its coming-of-age story easier to recognize, but the movie is also about how the desire to escape reality can leave someone vulnerable to almost anything and anyone.

4) The NeverEnding Story

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Anyone who grew up watching The NeverEnding Story probably remembers Falkor, the creatures of Fantasia, and, unfortunately, one of the saddest scenes in ’80s movie history. But beyond the nostalgia, there’s another layer to the story. The movie follows Bastian (Barret Oliver), a boy who gets bullied at school and finds comfort in a book about a kingdom being destroyed by a mysterious force known as the Nothing. And as Atreyu (Noah Hathaway) tries to figure out how to save that world, Bastian realizes he isn’t just a reader watching the story unfold from a distance — he needs to play a part too. What many people overlook is that the Nothing is scarier than just a villain trying to destroy everything.

This is a story about losing hope and struggling to believe in anything beyond your own hardships: just look at Bastian, who is dealing with his mother’s death and turns to reading as a way to escape a reality where he feels alone and powerless. The point, however, isn’t that he needs to get over his grief or leave his imagination behind to grow up. Bastian starts out using books to get away from his problems, but eventually discovers that he can make a difference exactly because he gets involved in the story he’s reading. The NeverEnding Story explores imagination as a form of escape, but it also makes the point that imagination can do much more than that: it can help people find hope again and give them courage to take action.

3) The Black Cauldron

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Not many people remember The Black Cauldron, after all, it’s one of Disney’s most underrated animated movies because of its reputation. It’s dark, features some scary-looking monsters, and has a villain who feels very different from the ones you’d expect in a children’s movie. The story follows Taran, a young pig keeper who dreams of becoming a hero and ends up caught in a mission to stop the Horned King from using a magical cauldron to create an army of the undead. But when you watch it, especially as a kid, you easily miss the message the movie is trying to get across, mainly because its dark aesthetic and overall vibe steal the spotlight before you even stop to think about the moral behind it.

Throughout the plot, while the Horned King becomes obsessed with gaining that power, Taran has to figure out what being a hero really means. At first, he’s more focused on proving himself and being recognized as someone important than on understanding the responsibilities that come with the role. As the story unfolds, however, we see that courage has less to do with accomplishing great feats and more to do with being willing to do the right thing when it requires a sacrifice — and that’s part of what makes The Black Cauldron so amazing to watch. The film challenges the idea that being special means being above everyone else, so Taran only begins to mature when he stops thinking that heroism is about being the main character. For a movie aimed at younger audiences, that’s a pretty powerful message.

2) The Wizard of Oz

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If you really understood what The Wizard of Oz is trying to convey, chances are you didn’t pick up on it the first time you watched the movie. And no, we’re not talking about the importance of home, because that lesson is already pretty obvious. Instead, the classic makes this list because it explores something deeper: our tendency to believe we need someone else to give us what we feel we’re missing. In the film, Dorothy (Judy Garland) is swept away from Kansas to the magical land of Oz by a tornado and follows the Yellow Brick Road in search of the Wizard of Oz, who supposedly can help her get home. Along the way, she meets the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion, who are also looking for the Wizard because they believe they need intelligence, a heart, and courage, respectively.

The curious thing is that all three of them show these qualities long before they reach their destination, don’t they? The Scarecrow comes up with solutions to the problems they come across, the Tin Man shows empathy for others, and the Lion faces danger despite being afraid. And when they finally meet the Wizard, they discover he’s just an ordinary man using tricks to make himself seem powerful. In other words, they spend much of the journey believing they need someone else to give them something to become whole, even though their own actions have already shown this isn’t really the case. It’s not exactly a hidden message, but many people overlook it, as the way The Wizard of Oz begins and ends leaves much of that idea implied.

1) Pan’s Labyrinth

image courtesy of warner bros.

Pan’s Labyrinth has a lot more to teach us than you might expect. Most people remember it as one of Guillermo del Toro’s greatest films, especially because of its dark tone — but its message is even darker. The story takes place in Spain in 1944 and follows Ofelia (Ivana Baquero), a young girl who moves in with her pregnant mother and stepfather, Captain Vidal (Sergi López), an officer determined to eliminate the guerrillas resisting the regime. As she struggles to deal with the violence surrounding her, Ofelia meets a faun who claims she’s a princess from an underground kingdom and gives her three tasks to prove her identity. It sounds like an escape into a magical world, but that world isn’t exactly a safe place either, just like the real one.

Both worlds are dangerous, but in different ways. The Pale Man, for example, is one of the movie’s most remarkable creatures because of his cruelty, while Vidal shows just how cruel human beings can be as well (and serves as a powerful criticism of fascism). This leaves Ofelia facing difficult choices, because the rules imposed by adults aren’t always fair, but blindly following orders, like the ones that come from the faun, can be just as dangerous. In the end, Pan’s Labyrinth isn’t a story about finding magic in the middle of a difficult situation, but about the conflict between obeying others and acting according to your own conscience. Basically, one world mirrors the other, and the choices the protagonist makes reveal what she truly stands for. The main point is that preserving your humanity can be the bravest and most painful thing you can do.