Decades Later, I’ve Got No Idea How These 1980s and ’90s Kids Animations Could Be So Dark

Everyone enjoys taking trips down the nostalgia road, bringing us back to the classics we grew up on. Each generation had its own selection of flops and successes, not to mention differing themes and styles. When it comes to animation of the ’80s and ’90s, it’s safe to say that they hit differently. No, that’s not just the nostalgia talking. Many animated projects from this period were allowed to play with adult themes, ranging from grief and loss to depictions of evil (in surprisingly dark ways). Often, the animation styles matched these bold choices. Looking back at these films brings up darker moments that our subconscious may or may not have buried. One thing is certain: these movies left a mark.

Now, obviously, that isn’t to say that every film hailing from the ’80s and ’90s was dark or morbid. The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, and Mulan were all released during this timeline as well, and while they had some sad moments, those were far from the dominant themes of these films. However, hiding behind these family-friendly movies are dozens of others sneaking under the radar. We’re talking about films like The Secret of NIMH, The Black Cauldron, The Brave Little Toaster, and The Last Unicorn, just to name a few. Honestly, we’d be here all day if we tried to list them all.

A Darker Emotional Core

None of the films we listed above share plot similarities, but they do have several themes in common. For example, each film has a darker emotional core, trusting the audience to emotionally process the story laid out before them. The Secret of NIMH had an overall gothic feel while portraying everything from animal abuse at the hands of corrupt labs to the desperate battle for survival when facing the elements.

Meanwhile, The Black Cauldron was a dark fantasy, through and through. It had everything from terrifying villains to a chilling setting. As adults, we can recognize and even feel more comfortable with the Aruthiran themes and settings, but it must have been somewhat shocking for younger audiences. Finally, The Brave Little Toaster is the story of abandonment and obsolescence, as a group of appliances fear that their owner has left them for good. The Last Unicorn also experiments with the fear of being forgotten, adding new layers of isolation and fragility.

Bittersweet and Emotionally Raw

What really made films such as these stand out is how they really did trust the audience. They didn’t dumb down complex themes or dare talk down to the children watching them. They simply assumed that children would pick up on these themes. Thus, they portrayed stories that were emotionally complex, bittersweet, and sometimes even emotionally raw. While characters experienced happiness, it was never forced into the scene. Things didn’t always feel clean, and that’s okay.

The Secret of NIMH allowed Mrs. Brisby to be legitimately worried for her sick son while grieving the loss of her husband. Her grief was real and often addressed directly on screen, as other characters spoke kindly of what Jonathan had done for them. The Last Unicorn portrayed a character who was the last of her kind, slowly losing her identity through time and dissociation. The Brave Little Toaster lightly touched upon society’s wasteful outlook, while also opening the door to conversations about relevance. The Black Cauldron worked hard to flip the script, throwing a group of ordinary people into a situation far over their heads.

Death Was Real, Present, and Often Terrifying

Let’s be real for a moment: it wasn’t the above themes or details that left children shocked or traumatized. More likely, it was how these films never once shied away from death, allowing it to be very real and present. Sometimes it was even horrifying. The rats of NIMH were on the run for their lives, and Mrs. Brisby could very well have lost her youngest child if not for their help.

The Brave Little Toaster likewise embraced these themes, portraying a junkyard scene full of depressed cars singing while they’re somewhat graphically crushed. It’s gruesome, and only one of several scenes we could talk about here. There’s also the air conditioner, which quite literally explodes due to all the feelings it is experiencing, including stress and isolation. Yikes.

At the end of the day, we’re grateful that these movies exist, as they show a different side of animation. Still, it’s hard to believe they were ever greenlit, given their determination to avoid the standards and stereotypes of the time.

The Black Cauldron is available to stream on Disney+, while The Secret of NIMH and The Last Unicorn are available to stream on Tubi. Unfortunately, it seems like The Brave Little Toaster is not currently available to stream, but it can be rented.