5 Great Movies You Can Already Stream Now If You’re Excited for The Odyssey

With Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated The Odyssey finally getting closer to its release, there’s no better way to pass the time than by checking out a few movies that capture the spirit of Homer’s legendary story. Not all of them adapt Odysseus’ journey, but each one offers something that helps you get a better feel for Ancient Greece, mythology, epic adventures, big heroes, or the kind of storytelling that has influenced cinema for generations. Homer’s work impact is everywhere in modern filmmaking, and these movies are a great reminder of just how much his work still matters. If you want to be completely immersed before July, this is the perfect place to start.

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Here are 5 great films to watch before The Odyssey. Some of these picks are pretty obvious, while others might surprise you. Either way, they’re all worth your time. Watch all (or at least a couple of them), and when Nolan’s adaptation finally arrives.

5) 300

image courtesy of warner bros.

No, 300 has no direct connection to The Odyssey, but it’s hard to think of another movie that did as much to cement Ancient Greece’s image in cinema as this one. Inspired by the Battle of Thermopylae, the film follows King Leonidas (Gerard Butler) and his 300 Spartan warriors as they face a vastly larger Persian army in what is essentially an impossible mission. It’s a movie that almost everyone has either seen or at least heard of because of the impact it had, and a big reason for that is its atmosphere. That’s why it earned a spot on this list.

The main reason to watch 300 before The Odyssey is that, under Zack Snyder’s direction, it turns its warriors into almost mythical figures, delivering spectacular battles, incredibly powerful speeches, and a sense of scale that makes its world one of the most immersive of the 2000s. It may prioritize action over dramatic complexity, but it’s still hugely influential when it comes to portraying the ancient world in a way that’s both intense and visually unforgettable.

4) Gladiator

image courtesy of universal pictures

At first, seeing Gladiator on this list makes sense, but at the same time, it doesn’t, considering it’s a story set in Ancient Rome rather than Greece. However, all you have to do is put it alongside everything we’ve seen from The Odyssey so far, and the connection starts to click. Directed by Ridley Scott, the film follows Maximus (Russell Crowe), a Roman general who loses everything after being betrayed by the new emperor and is forced to fight as a gladiator while seeking revenge. Just like Nolan’s upcoming movie, it’s a deeply human hero’s journey at its core.

Gladiator is built around a protagonist who has to overcome one challenge after another before reaching his goal, not to mention that, like Odysseus in the final part of The Odyssey, he’s ultimately driven by revenge. And the best part is that if you want a better idea of what to expect from Nolan’s movie, it’s the way Gladiator pulls you into every obstacle and every trial right alongside its main character. The battle sequences are definitely some of the biggest highlights, but they’re not what gives the story its lasting impact. At its heart, it’s about honor, loss, and survival.

3) The Northman

Image Courtesy of Focus Features

In many ways, this one isn’t all that different from Gladiator, although it feels even closer to The Odyssey because it treats both its legend and its adventure with complete seriousness. The Northman follows Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård), a Viking prince who sets out to avenge his father after watching him be murdered by his own uncle. From there, he embarks on a journey filled with Norse mythology, battles, gods, violence, prophecies, and supernatural encounters. And that blend of epic adventure and mythological elements is one of the defining characteristics of Homer’s work.

But the best thing about The Northman is its commitment to authenticity without ever sacrificing scale. The movie has a darker edge (which isn’t surprising considering Robert Eggers directed it), but it also has many of the same aspects that Nolan’s new movie is expected to give. It’s an intense journey where every challenge feels guided as much by fate as by the protagonist’s own determination.

2) Troy

image courtesy of warner bros.

There’s really no watching The Odyssey without watching Troy first — it’s almost a requirement. And why is that? Because the story works as the chapter before Odysseus’ journey begins. It’s basically a prequel that lays the groundwork for understanding the events of Nolan’s new film much more completely. It tells , following characters like Achilles (Brad Pitt), Hector (Eric Bana), Helen (Diane Kruger), Agamemnon (Brian Cox), and Odysseus (Sean Bean) himself during the conflict that would change the fate of Greece. It’s a very loose adaptation of The Iliad, but that doesn’t take away from what it accomplishes.

Besides, it’s still one of the biggest mythological epics Hollywood has ever produced. But here’s the most interesting part: in Troy, you get to see Odysseus as a brilliant strategist during the war, which makes watching his transformation from military leader to the traveler forced to outwit monsters and gods in The Odyssey so much more rewarding. Here, you’ll go into the new film fully immersed in that world and with all the major details of Greek mythology still fresh in your mind.

1) O Brother, Where Art Thou?

image courtesy of buena vista pictures

Maybe you’ve heard of O Brother, Where Art Thou?, or maybe this is your first time coming across it, since it’s a pretty under-discussed and underrated movie. For this list, it might even seem like an odd choice, but it’s arguably the smartest recommendation here. And why is that? Well, it’s a comedy that follows Everett (George Clooney), Pete (John Turturro), and Delmar (Tim Blake Nelson), three fugitives traveling across the American South during the Great Depression. However, its structure recreates several of the classic episodes from Homer’s poem, reinterpreting figures like the Cyclops and the Sirens in a highly creative way.

In other words, O Brother, Where Art Thou? is a retelling of The Odyssey, and it never relies on references to work. Even if you’ve never read the ancient story, or know very little about it, or didn’t actually understand it, you can still enjoy the movie and follow everything in a really accessible way because it works as a modern version of the classic. It’s one of the best films to watch in preparation for Nolan’s faithful adaptation, especially because it clearly shows how the structure and themes of the original story are still relevant today.

The Odyssey hits theaters on July 17.

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