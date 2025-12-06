3 Years On, A Brutal Masterpiece Is A Hit On Netflix (& It’s Unlike Anything You’ve Seen)

When one thinks of the filmography of Robert Eggers, horror films like The Witch, The Lighthouse, and Nosferatu may be the first titles that come to mind. In what’s become a golden era for horror, Eggers has emerged as one of the genre’s most gifted and unique voices, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down (his next film is 2026’s Werwulf). But in between horror entries, Eggers tried his hand at something a little different, and the movie is now a hit on Netflix.

Back in 2022, Eggers helmed the Viking epic The Northman, and like all of Eggers’ directorial efforts, it earned critical praise, though it wasn’t able to parlay that reception into a strong box office haul. Now, years later, according to FlixPatrol, The Northman broke into the top 10 films on Netflix at the start of this weekend.

The Northman Is Worth Watching, but It Is Not for the Faint of Heart

Though The Northman earned raves for its stunning visuals and tremendous scope, it’s easy to see why it wasn’t a mainstream blockbuster hit during its theatrical run. Eggers is known for making unconventional films that can challenge the audience, and The Northman is no exception. The movie was sold to the public as an epic revenge thriller, but the execution of that familiar premise was not so simple. There’s a surreal, trippy quality to Eggers’ approach, which elevates The Northman, helping it stand out. It isn’t concerned with appealing to a general audience; The Northman is a product of Eggers’ distinct vision, transporting audiences back to its historical time period with authentic, immersive production design. Anyone with even a passing interest in Norse mythology should add The Watchman to their watchlist.

It is important to keep in mind that The Northman can be a brutal viewing experience. In staying true to the time period and the nature of the story, Eggers doesn’t hold back on the violence, staging bloody set pieces that are a wonder to behold on screen. Squeamish viewers should probably avoid The Northman, but those who are up for a gory quest of revenge will find a lot to like. Giving the film is a boost are the uniformly excellent performances from the cast, particularly Alexander Skarsgård as protagonist Amleth. The actor proves to be the perfect fit for this type of material, effortlessly handling the film’s action scenes and dramatic moments. The Northman boasts a star-studded ensemble of big names that are all in top form, including Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, and Willem Dafoe.

Perhaps the highest compliment one can pay The Northman is that even with the larger canvas, it still feels like a Robert Eggers film. Sometimes, when an auteur works with a larger budget, some of their specific voice and style can get lost in the larger scale of the production. That did not happen in this case, and Focus Features deserves credit for sticking with Eggers’ vision. It would have been easy for the studio to try to tone down some of the director’s recognizable sensibilities, but instead, it wholeheartedly embraced Eggers’ approach, making The Northman a very unique offering in today’s film landscape. It isn’t often we see a revenge-action epic be this bold and atypical with its storytelling.

The Northman didn’t receive any nominations at the Academy Awards the year it came out, but the combination of strong direction and compelling performances made it one of the best films of 2022. As long as people know what they’re getting into, this is one that’s definitely worth checking out before it leaves Netflix.

