A Decade On, Prime’s Spy Masterpiece Returns with a Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

With a decade between its first and second seasons, this spy thriller has done the near-impossible—giving fans a perfect first episode, deftly reminding them why they loved the first season so much, and why the wait for the second was worth it. And it seems that it has no intention of giving in to spectacle over substance, as it stays true to the tone of the novel it was originally based on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tom Hiddleston is back in The Night Manager, the series originally based on the novel by John le Carré. A decade after taking down weapons dealer Richard Roper, Jonathan Pine (Hiddleston), who has been living the last nine years as Alex Goodwin, working nights doing midnight surveillance, finds himself on a new mission that will take him to Colombia. This high-stakes assignment involves dangerous arms dealer Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva) and his associate Roxana Bolanos (Camila Morrone). Corruption and secrecy are the name of the game as Pine infiltrates deeper into Dos Santos’ operation, pulling at the threads of his crime empire.

This Season Is Off To A Certified Fresh Start

Play video

Having only premiered on the BBC on January 1st, the first episode of The Night Manager’s second season is sitting at a pristine 100% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer. “Gripping without being excessively silly, compelling without being indulgently cerebral, The Night Manager pulls off the, increasingly rare, trick of knowing its audience, understanding its success, and replicating the formula,” says critic Nick Hilton of The Independent. Rebecca Nicholson agrees, adding, “There is something soothing about The Night Manager’s refusal to bow to current trends. This is simply a very good, very steady, old-fashioned thriller, with a fresh enough glance at its world to lure audiences in once more.”

The consensus of the critics so far is that this second season would do the author of the novel proud, with David Opie of Digital Spy going so far as to say, “Season 2 builds on the original story in ways you’d imagine (and hope) John le Carré would have approved of. Throw in some homoerotic sex appeal, plus more gorgeous locations, and you’ve got yourself a follow-up worth savouring.”

It seems the 10-year wait between seasons has proven worth it—though we do hope if a season 3 is on the horizon that we don’t have to wait a full decade to get our hands on it.

The Night Manager will be available to stream on Prime Video on January 12th.

Are you looking forward to season 2 of The Night Manager? Let us know your favorite moments from the first season in the comments below. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.