Tom Hiddleston Explains Why We Need Loki

Loki star Tom Hiddleston addressed fans missing his Marvel character. Backstage Magazine sat down with the MCU star to unpack his future as Loki. Constant fan outcry for his Asgardian hero to be involved in Avengers 5 or Avengers: Secret Wars has the actor feeling reflective. He talked about why his Marvel character remains as popular as ever after all these years. The God of Stories is still sitting on that throne holding the Multiverse together until the next big crossover event for Marvel Studios. Hiddleston has played Loki for years at this point and the fans aren't quite ready to be done with him just yet. It all comes down to how that larger story matches up with the human experience.

"I've realized that, in human consciousness, that's who Loki is," Hiddleston offered. "Loki is this ancient, mythic character, who, in our collective mythology, represents the trickster, the transgressor, the boundary-crosser, the shape-shifter—somebody who's mercurial and spontaneous and unpredictable who will always confound your expectations and wriggle out from underneath your certainties and convictions. Someone who we need and [who] is necessary."

"Maybe Loki escaping death a couple of times is sort of an emblem of who he is in our culture," the Loki star smiled. "I spend a lot of time thinking about Loki. You can probably tell."

Will Loki & Thor Ever Reunite?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Loki and Thor are still separated in the MCU's timeline after the events of Avengers: Endgame. In fact, poor Chris Hemsworth's Avenger thinks Loki is still dead after that brutal murder in Avengers: Infinity War. So, the emotional reunion between the two former Asgardian princes is going to be a sight to see. ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast had the chance to ask Tom Hiddleston about the possibility of a Loki and Thor reunion directly after the events of his last Disney+ series. He says that a meeting between the two brothers "would be one of extreme surprise and confusion, in a way."

That makes a lot of sense as Thor would be completely shocked at his brother being alive. But, Hiddleston had more perspective on Loki's mindset after Season 2. He argued, "Also, it's really interesting that in season two, a great thread of season two — not just for Loki but for every character, [for] Mobius and Sylvie — is: are we in charge of our own story?"

"You can't know where you are going until you know where you've been, and you have to integrate your past and take responsibility for it so that you can move forward into the future with meaning and purpose," Hiddleston told us. "And I think both Thor and Loki have had to excavate and analyze the past and who they feel they really are and what they really want. But what's interesting about family as well — this is just me thinking about it — is sometimes it will be difficult to let go of the preconception of who they used to be. Loki might be expecting Thor to behave in a certain way, or be a certain way. Thor might be expecting Loki to be a certain way."

Do you want to see Loki in Avengers 5? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!