7 Best Spider-Man Movie Moments Outside The MCU

There are very few Marvel heroes as iconic as Spider-Man, and his status is reflected in his impressive cinematic history. As a movie superhero, Spider-Man’s success predates that of the MCU, with Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy among the movies commonly attributed to the rise of the modern superhero blockbuster. The hero has since become a staple of Marvel’s flagship franchise, however, and has featured in several movies in the MCU since first being introduced in 2016. This has seen the hero appear in several iconic superhero movie moments, as being one of the Avengers in the MCU has only added new facets to the character’s cinematic tenure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not all great Spider-Man movie moments have been a part of the MCU’s story, though. The hero has featured in several great scenes outside of the franchise, and just as there are awesome MCU moments, Spidey has enjoyed some truly great moments of his own. Spider-Man’s status as one of the world’s most beloved superheroes has only been furthered by his excellent cinematic legacy, and that includes some truly exceptional solo movie moments.

7) New York’s Crane Operators Help Spidey – The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

After Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man featured a scene in which ordinary New Yorkers support the hero in his fight against the Green Goblin, The Amazing Spider-Man opted to echo the sentiment in a slightly different way. The remake’s version, which sees New York’s crane operators coordinate to offer the hero a quick path through Manhattan to save the city, slightly tops the scene in Raimi’s movie. The sentiment is the same, but with the bonus of the exceptional visuals of Spidey launching through the city skies, at once acknowledging the hero’s limitations while showing him love from the city he fights to protect.

6) Train Fight In Nueva York – Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (2023)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is bursting from start to finish with gorgeous scenes that are truly mesmerizing. The movie takes Miles Morales’ story out into the wider Spider-Verse, leading him to fall afoul of Spider-Man 2099, who is determined to prevent the young hero from saving his father’s life. This leads to an eye-catching scene in which the two Spider-Men battle on top of a moving train against the backdrop of Nueva York. As well as being visually striking, it’s a scene loaded with emotion, as Miles is forced to confront his own doubts about his role as a hero.

5) Spider-Man vs Electro in Times Square – The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

While some consider Electro a Spider-Man villain ruined by the movies, there are some ways in which The Amazing Spider-Man 2 did him justice. Script issues aside, the movie’s handling of Electro’s villain turn was great, as it culminated in a scene between Spider-Man and Electro in Times Square that showed what both characters were truly capable of. From the unique depiction of Spider-Man’s spider-sense to the large-scale CGI spectacle of Electro’s attack on the iconic location, it’s a moment that stands out as particularly well-crafted.

4) Miles Morales’ Leap Of Faith – Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been hailed not just as one of the best animated movies ever made, but also one of the best superhero movies. It follows the origin story of Miles Morales as Spider-Man, while also introducing him to alternate versions of the hero from other realities. After spending much of the movie doubting himself, Miles’ best scene sees him take a leap of faith, trusting in his own abilities in one of the movie’s most triumphant and emotional moments.

3) Gwen Stacy’s Death – The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

In one of the most abrupt Marvel movie twists of all time, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 delivered a gut-punch moment that is still shocking fans more than a decade later. The movie’s story saw Spider-Man battling the Green Goblin and trying to save his girlfriend, only for her to plummet to her death. For all his efforts, Spider-Man was unable to stop her fall, instead breaking her neck by attempting to catch her. It’s a heart-wrenching piece of superhero cinema and one of the best Spider-Man movie moments outside of the MCU.

2) Doc Ock Train Fight – Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Widely thought to be one of the best superhero movie sequels of all time, Spider-Man 2 expanded upon the ideas of its predecessor while delivering a unique and engaging story of its own. The battle between Spider-Man and Doc Ock was at its bitterest in the memorable scene in which they face off on a moving train. As well as being a beautifully crafted scene, it features some of the most iconic moments of Tobey Maguire’s tenure as Spider-Man, and continues to stand out as a proud cinematic moment for the hero.

1) Spider-Man & Mary Jane’s Upside-Down Kiss – Spider-Man (2002)

Not all great scenes from 2002’s Spider-Man needed CGI, as one of its most memorable moments was stunningly simple. After rescuing Mary Jane from a group of assailants in a rain-soaked alley, Spider-Man shares a kiss with his long-time love. It’s a moment that has become a part of the fabric of pop culture thanks to its iconic nature, and continues to be cited as one of the most romantic moments in any superhero movie.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!