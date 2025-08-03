All 7 Marvel Movie & TV Projects Releasing in 2026

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most successful franchises of all time. Having officially begun all the way back in 2008 with the release of Iron Man, its story has already spanned well over 100 hours of viewing across movies, TV shows, and various special features. It has grown into one of the most popular franchises in modern cinema, with its movies regularly breaking box office records and the franchise weaving itself a place in the fabric of pop culture as a result. As always, Marvel Studios are looking to the future, with several exciting projects on the horizon.

2026 is already shaping up to be an important year for the MCU. The year is set to see numerous releases for the franchise, bringing its story toward the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga as part of the build-up to Avengers: Secret Wars. Though there are still MCU releases set for late 2025, Marvel has also got some incredibly exciting projects currently slated for release in 2026.

Marvel Movies Set for 2026 Release

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31, 2026)

Spider-Man’s fourth solo movie in the MCU is one of the most anticipated projects in the franchise’s near future, largely due to the already exceptional MCU stories which have featured the hero. Subtitled Brand New Day, the movie is set to explore Spider-Man’s work as a New York hero after magically erasing his identity as Peter Parker. With the introduction of Mephisto into the MCU in Ironheart, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now looking even more exciting, and is currently set for release on July 31, 2026.

Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026)

What may well be one of the most exciting movies in the MCU is also set for a 2026 release in the form of Avengers: Doomsday. The movie is set to introduce long-awaited villain Doctor Doom into the MCU, with Robert Downey Jr. announced to be returning to play the iconic antagonist. Doomsday will also feature an expansive cast of existing MCU heroes, with various actors set to reprise their Marvel roles in the first part of the Multiverse Saga’s conclusion. Avengers: Doomsday is currently slated for release on December 18, 2026.

Marvel TV Shows Set for 2026 Release

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 (March 2026)

2026 is also set to feature the release of a new instalment of an existing MCU Disney+ series, with Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 scheduled to premiere in March. It will follow on directly from the end of Season 1, which saw Daredevil and Kingpin once again at odds in the MCU. Season 2 of the show will bring back the cast from first season and see Daredevil wage all-out war on Wilson Fisk in an attempt to thwart his plans for New York.

Vision Quest (TBC)

The MCU is set to finally resolve multiple dangling plot threads in 2026 with the release of Vision Quest. The series, which will feature Vision following his resurrection in WandaVision, will surely feature the return of other MCU characters, including the long-awaited revival of Ultron after his apparent demise in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. The show has not yet been given a confirmed release date, but is still currently set for release in 2026 at the time of writing.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 (TBC)

Even before the first season had been released, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was renewed for a second season, which is currently set for a 2026 release. With the first season having received glowing reviews, the animated show’s return is highly anticipated, with several exciting new characters also set to appear. An official release date has not been set, but Season 2 is currently slated for release some time in 2026.

The Punisher Special (TBC)

After Punisher’s appearance in Daredevil: Born Again, Frank Castle’s MCU story has been confirmed as far from over. The vigilante anti-hero has always proved a fan favorite, with Jon Bernthal’s performance widely cited as one of the best iterations of the character. He is set to return to the MCU in a mid-length special presentation in the vein of Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. While an official date has not been set, it is currently tipped for a 2026 release.

X-Men ‘97 Season 2 (TBC)

Season 1 of X-Men ’97 brought Marvel’s mutant heroes to the MCU in emphatic fashion, and though it was swiftly renewed for another season, a two-year wait was announced. That wait sets X-Men ’97 Season 2 up for release in 2026, even though a specific date has yet to be formally announced for the next instalment. Regardless, the popularity of Season 1 and the considerable wait for the follow-up makes X-Men ’97 Season 2 yet another exciting Marvel release slated for 2026.