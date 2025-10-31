Every Time The MCU Killed An Avenger 

Although the Avengers are the most important heroes in the MCU, the franchise occasionally kills one of the team’s members. Since the end of Phase 1, the Avengers have been the driving force behind most of the stories told in the movies of the MCU. Having first banded together to thwart Loki’s plans to take over the Earth, the hero team went on to protect the planet, and later the entire universe, from large-scale threats, despite their varying individual power levels. While being able to consider oneself an Avenger is a huge mark of honor within the MCU, the franchise has proven itself willing to kill off one of the heroes.

The nature of the MCU means that death isn’t always permanent, as the Marvel Universe is full of ways to resurrect fallen heroes. However, that doesn’t stop the occasions when the MCU kills off heroes from hitting particularly hard, especially when a member of the Avengers dies. There have been many MCU deaths that seem unfair, especially when they happen to a member of the continuity’s most powerful superhero team.

7) Iron Man’s Sacrifice

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

There have been many big Iron Man moments in the MCU, but none can compare to his final sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. Using the Infinity Stones to defeat Thanos cost Iron Man his life, making his death one of the most poignant in the history of the MCU. As a founding Avenger and the de facto protagonist of the Infinity Saga, Iron Man’s demise was a pivotal moment for the MCU’s story, and it remains one of the most memorable deaths in the franchise.

6) Vision’s Double Death

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

There have been many powerful characters who died in the MCU, but few as notable as Vision. His death isn’t just memorable due to him being a powerful Avenger, but also because it came in such a brutal fashion. Realizing that Thanos would take the Mind Stone from him, he ordered Wanda to kill him. She was forced to do so, killing her love, only for Thanos to bring him back using the Time Stone and kill him again by ripping the Mind Stone from his head. It might not have been permanent, but it was a sad moment for a great Avenger.

5) Quicksilver During The Battle Of Sokovia

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The MCU has served up many shocking moments, but very few will ever live up to how unexpected Quicksilver’s death was. After being introduced as a villain in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Quicksilver fought as an Avenger during the Battle of Sokovia after realizing the danger posed by Ultron. During the battle, he gave his life to save Hawkeye, dying only shortly after joining the team. While he may never have been an official Avenger, he died embodying the spirit of the team, and his death was as upsetting as it was abrupt.

4) Scarlet Witch Died To End Her Villain Story

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

There are very few MCU magic users more powerful than the Scarlet Witch, especially after she enhanced her abilities with the power of the Darkhold. Before her villain turn, she was a powerful addition to the ranks of the Avengers. The corruption of the Darkhold proved too much though, and Wanda Maximoff’s time as an Avenger came to a definitive end when she chose to die rather than continue to wreak havoc upon the Multiverse.

3) Black Widow Made The Ultimate Sacrifice

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Though Iron Man’s death in Avengers: Endgame for far more attention, Black Widow also sacrificed her life for the chance to stop Thanos. The founding Avenger was one of two heroes sent to recover the Soul Stone, learning that one would have to die in order to take it. Black Widow’s death was a brave and noble moment for the hero, and one that cemented her as one of the most selfless Avengers in the MCU.

2) Black Panther Died Off-Screen

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The MCU’s best Black Panther moments all came before his death, as the character died off-screen between the events of Avengers: Endgame and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Written due to the untimely death of T’Challa actor Chadwick Boseman, the decision to retire his character saw the franchise kill off the Avenger. It came about due to tragic real-life circumstances, but the fact remains that T’Challa is another Avenger the franchise killed off.

1) Thanos’ Snap in Avengers: Infinity War

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The MCU has seen several Avengers killed for many reasons, but there has been no occasion more memorable than the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Once Thanos had gathered all six Infinity Stones, his snap wiped out half of all life in the universe, including the Avengers. Though it was later reversed, seeing so many powerful heroes reduced to dust in mere seconds was unforgettable, and remains the most notable example of Avengers being killed in the MCU.

