5 Best Iron Man Action Scenes

Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man has not only been the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but has been its arc reactor-powered heart. From the self-centered yet brilliant billionaire in 2008’s Iron Man to selflessly sacrificing himself to save the universe from Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark has had one of the most fascinating and complex character arcs in the MCU. At the time, it was widely considered that Marvel Studios was taking a massive risk by kicking off its idea for an interconnected film franchise with a character who lacks the same name recognition as, say, Batman or Spider-Man, but there’s no denying that it was a gamble that paid off handsomely.

Part of what sets Iron Man apart from the other heroes in the MCU is that other than his genius, he’s just a regular guy. He doesn’t have enhanced strength or stamina or powers from a radioactive spider bite or a super soldier serum or a magic hammer. His intellect enabled him to build a fleet of high-tech armor, each one filled with advanced weaponry and gadgets that have proven more than capable of taking on the most powerful villains – and, sometimes, fellow heroes. Let’s take a look at some of the best scenes in the MCU that saw Iron Man and his costumes get the most action.

Iron Man Makes Thanos Bleed (Avengers: Infinity War)

On Titan, Iron Man leads a group of Avengers and Guardians in a fight against Thanos. Despite getting in some good blows, Thanos thwarts almost all of their attacks. However, Iron Man is the one who performs the best against him; equipped with a nanotech suit, the armored Avenger even managed to make the Mad Titan bleed.

Iron Man held his own during his first fight with Thanos, despite knowing he was going up against the most powerful being in the universe. It’s a testament to his determination and resourcefulness that he was able to last as long as he did, putting his impressive suit to good use by conjuring up all manner of weapons and gadgets at the speed of thought.

Mark I vs. Terrorists (Iron Man)

Even with rudimentary tools and materials, that didn’t stop Tony Stark from kicking some serious butt when escaping a group of terrorists in the Afghan desert. As basic as the Mark I suit was, it still packed enough firepower to blow through a group of heavily armed insurgents, making his breakout all the more satisfying.

This scene is packed with hard-hitting action, with explosions and gunshots aplenty. However, it also marked Stark’s transformation from a selfish playboy into a selfless hero; when faced with the consequences of letting his company’s weaponry fall into the wrong hands, he realizes that he can put all of that towards protecting rather than profiting.

Iron Man Takes on Captain America (Captain America: Civil War)

When Iron Man learns that Captain America knew about the Winter Soldier killing his parents, they engage in a brutal brawl. Neither one holds back, especially when the Winter Soldier gets in on the fight. This scene is so ferocious that no one walks away unscathed – Cap leaves his shield behind, the Winter Solider loses his cybernetic arm, and the arc reactor in Iron Man’s armor is destroyed.

There are plenty of punches and repulsor blasts in this scene, but what makes it such a standout is the emotional stakes. This was when the Avengers officially disbanded; realizing that talking things out wouldn’t keep them together, it would be a knock-down-drag-out fight that proved Tony Stark and Steve Rogers’ ideologies were just too different for them to be on the same team together.

The Hulkbuster Busts the Hulk (Avengers: Age of Ultron)

When Bruce Banner is manipulated by the Scarlet Witch, he turns into the Hulk and goes on a rampage in Johannesburg. The only one who can stop him is Iron Man equipped with his Hulkbuster suit. It’s a rumble for the ages as the two behemoths throw cars at each other and toss each other into buildings with wild abandon, leaving plenty of collateral damage in their wake.

While the scene doesn’t shy away from the gravity of having innocent bystanders put in harm’s way, this action scene manages to squeeze in a few chuckles, such as when Iron Man jackhammers the Hulk’s face in an attempt to put him to sleep. The two cause so much damage that it makes the Hulk’s brawl with the Abomination in Harlem look like a schoolyard fight.

Iron Man’s Bout with Thor (The Avengers)

It’s basically a law that superheroes can’t team up until they have a misunderstanding that leads to a fistfight, and this scene from The Avengers more than delivers. It’s demigod vs. genius as Thor dukes it out with Iron Man, leveling a big chunk of forest in the process. You’d think Thor would dispense with Iron Man pretty easily, but Iron Man’s ability to absorb his lightning and shoot it back at him gives him the upper hand in this clash of titans.

This is one of the more memorable fight scenes in the MCU, as it’s delivered with the energy of an excited preteen smashing their action figures together, but with a massive budget. Packed with humor and spectacle, this sequence perfectly demonstrates the different fighting styles of Iron Man and Thor, and displays Tony’s headstrong personality as he gets into a fight with a god without a second thought.