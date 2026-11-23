There’s something curious about watching horror movies, after all, why do we enjoy stories that scare us, build tension, or make us uncomfortable, even when we know everything is going to end terribly for the characters? A lot of the answer can actually be found in horror movies that don’t follow the genre’s more traditional formulas, such as slashers and monster stories. Ever heard of psychological horror? These are the kind of films that leave us uneasy about something that’s either difficult to explain or so deeply rooted in human experiences that it gets under our skin on a personal level.

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If you enjoy psychological horror, this list features some of the best examples of how this genre can explain, in its own way, why we love feeling disturbed and terrified.

5) The Babadook

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What The Babadook does best is make you feel afraid of something that goes beyond finding a monster inside your own home (which is already pretty terrifying on its own). In fact, this movie is more concerned with the feelings its protagonist tries to hide than with the creature itself. The story follows Amelia (Essie Davis), a widowed mother who’s exhausted from trying to raise her son, Samuel (Noah Wiseman), a difficult child who still hasn’t come to terms with his father’s death. And when the two come across a children’s book about a frightening creature called the Babadook, Samuel’s behavior becomes a little more concerning, while Amelia also notices strange things happening around her.

The psychological suspense works because, as things get worse, it’s difficult to separate the supernatural from Amelia’s emotional struggles. She’s not a mother who knows how to handle every challenge; she’s tired, frustrated, and has a hard time showing affection toward her own son. So, when Babadook enters the picture, it brings all those feelings to the surface, including the ones many people would rather not admit they have. And this approach does a great job of explaining our fascination with fear because, deep down, the movie is dealing with very real problems. The Babadook is frightening in its own right, but its message also touches on something personal. The difference is that, because we’re watching it unfold on screen, we don’t have to deal with the consequences ourselves, which allows us to enjoy it.

4) Get Out

image courtesy of universal pictures

Considered by many to be the best horror movie of the century, Get Out has more than enough reason to be on this list. Its premise is pretty effective since it takes a situation most people would already find uncomfortable and turns it into a nightmare. The story follows Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), a Black photographer who travels with his white girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), to spend a few days at her family’s estate. At first, her parents seem friendly, even if they make some awkward comments and show a few strange behaviors. But Chris soon realizes that something is wrong not only with them, but also with the Black employees working on the property. And the social commentary here is so powerful that the way Jordan Peele handles it is a masterclass in filmmaking.

Chris is surrounded by people who say they’re not racist, but whose actions show that’s not exactly the case. Horror becomes a way to explore the objectification of Black people and racism disguised as admiration. The Sunken Place sequence, for example, is amazing because it turns the feeling of not being heard or having no control over your own situation into a literal experience—it’s surreal. And as you follow Chris trying to figure out what’s going on, you also see that he’s in a position where fighting back could make things worse. Overall, it’s about the fear of being judged, manipulated, or put in danger by those who pretend to be something they’re not. And it’s even scarier when you remember that Get Out deals with a reality many people actually experience.

3) Black Swan

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Maybe you’ve felt this way yourself, or you know someone who believes they need to be perfect to have any worth. Well, Black Swan explores this idea so well that you’ll find yourself disturbed as you watch what someone is willing to do to reach the top. The movie introduces us to Nina Sayers (Natalie Portman), a ballerina who lands the lead role in a production of Swan Lake, where she has to portray both the White Swan and the Black Swan. The problem is that she’s perfectly suited to the character’s delicate and disciplined side, but struggles to show the sensuality and spontaneity required for the other role. Soon, she’s dealing with pressure from the director, competition with a new dancer, and also a controlling mother.

So you watch all of this, following a protagonist who can’t separate her personal identity from what she does professionally, making any sign that someone else might be better than her feel like the worst threat ever. Black Swan even adds elements of body horror to help you understand what it’s like to be consumed by an obsession, and it does brilliantly. But more importantly, as suggested earlier, this is a story people can relate to because it deals with familiar situations like the pressure to deliver results, comparing yourself to others, and always feeling like you’re not doing enough. And by taking these everyday struggles to extreme levels, you get curious to see just how far Nina will go.

2) Rosemary’s Baby

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Rosemary’s Baby is one of the classics of psychological horror, and this reputation comes from exploring something that can naturally make us feel vulnerable: helplessness. Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow) is a woman who moves into an apartment in New York with her husband, Guy (John Cassavetes), and becomes pregnant shortly afterward. At first, the couple’s life seems to be going just fine, but then their elderly neighbors start getting a little too close, and people around Rosemary begin acting strangely—something only she seems to notice. So, she realizes that something is going on, but her husband and even the doctors keep trying to convince her that everything is fine. Ultimately, you watch someone being pushed closer to the edge because nobody is willing to listen.

And that’s without even getting into the pregnancy, because Rosemary isn’t just worried about her own safety, but also about what might be happening to her child. The movie does a great job of exploring this feeling of helplessness, especially by showing how the choices being made about her own body aren’t really hers to make. Rosemary’s Baby is specifically a story about Satanism and conspiracy, but it’s also about manipulation and control. And even after all these decades, this approach still works, as it makes you just as paranoid and suspicious of everyone as the main character. In other words, the movie succeeds at making the audience experience the effects of psychological horror, and you keep watching because you need to know how everything will turn out, even when you have a feeling it’s not going to end well.

1) The Shining

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Stephen King is the king of horror stories, and many of his books have already been adapted over the years. And one of them, despite being quite different from the source material (something that bothered the author), is still a great example of how to mess with an audience’s mind. The Shining centers on Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson), a writer who accepts a job as the winter caretaker of the Overlook Hotel, bringing his wife, Wendy (Shelley Duvall), and his son, Danny (Danny Lloyd), with him. The idea is to take advantage of the isolation to work on his book, but the supernatural presence inside the hotel starts affecting the family, mostly Jack. His transformation doesn’t take long, but it’s still terrifying to watch (especially thanks to Nicholson’s performance).

This is a character who becomes a threat to his own family, and even though the hotel and its occurrences are important, the possibility of a father losing control is what gives the story its weight. Besides, The Shining has many scenes that emphasize isolation, endless hallways, and some kind of oppressive atmosphere—some sublime direction from Stanley Kubrick. So, as you watch, you get the feeling that there’s something seriously weird with the place (and in the worst way possible). Basically, the movie combines the fear of the unknown with the experience of living with someone familiar whom you can no longer recognize. And what’s fascinating is that you can never really explain how or why everything happens the way it does.