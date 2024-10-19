Get Out Star Allison Williams Explains Why Get Out’s Original Ending Was “Perfect”

Get Out’s Allison Williams says that the original movie’s ending was absolutely perfect. ComicBook talked to her during New York Comic-Con and had to ask about the Jordan Peele masterclass. Williams described the test audience screenings for the film and shared that including Rod’s character was critical for getting that positive reception. “It’s just such a perfect ending,” Williams argued. “And people left the theater feeling triumph and happiness, instead of feeling deeply down.” The story of Get Out is kind of still a downer when you think about it. But, that little lift at the end probably made all the difference. Back in 2017, the movie catapulted Peele into the stratosphere and raised the profile of everyone associated with the project. Check out what else she had to say right here.

“Well, it’s interesting because we all signed on to the movie with the original ending. It felt really honest, we live in America. If there’s a black man over a dying white woman’s body, and then there’s a house full of dead white people, we all kind of know how that’s going to go. And so, Jordan was pretty clear that he wanted the ending to speak to the truth of the situation,” she told us. “It ended with the Lil Rel character basically trying to get any last bits of information that Chris could think of. Like what? What? Is there anything else? There was film in the camera and there were all these things. It was basically like Chris or Daniel Kaluuya kind of going back into the prison and being like, ‘it’s over now.’”

“That’s good. Basically saying, ‘Yes, I’m in prison for the rest of my life, but I put an end to this thing that they were doing and that’s enough.’ What happened was that when we tested the movie, audiences went from like, ‘I’m at a ten out of ten this movie’s awesome.’ To the ending, which was just like, ‘OOP!,’” Williams continued. “Everyone was like, ‘I feel so darkly sad, and this is too real.’ Basically. What Jordan realized, which is so brilliant, is that the light of two of the police lights on, Chris and Rose on me and Daniel created this reaction in the audience of the fear for him of what the presence of the police was going to mean for his future.”

“You got the message of the long ending. Then he’d read it, and he shot in just that moment with just those lights. And then, you had the release and the triumph of it being, Lil Rel showing up, and it was like, Rod was this savior. He had been the worried one the whole time,” she mused. “And it’s just such a perfect ending. People left the theater feeling triumph and happiness, instead of feeling deeply down. I think it helped create the life that the movie had. I mean, you can’t argue that it would have had the same life with the other ending.”

Williams is probably right on that front. Anytime you get a list of the best modern horror films, Get Out usually ends up in there somewhere. Especially in that genre, getting a twist ending in there can really pay dividends. Peele’s been making bigger and bigger movies ever since. NOPE was big in its own right and Williams and Kaluuya have been busy too. So, the Get Out ending really ended up working out for everyone involved.

