3 Horror Movies Where The Monster Isn’t The Scariest Part, Including A Haunting Stephen King Adaptation

The horror genre is one of the most enduring and consistently popular in cinema, proving that audiences sometimes simply want to be scared by their movies. All the best horror movies are those that have lasting appeal, retaining their ability to enrapture and terrify audiences for decades after their release. All of the best horror is that which worms its way into the minds of its audience, scaring them not just in the moment, but haunting them for the days, weeks, and sometimes even years to come. To that end, horror movies work best when they operate on multiple levels, increasing the chances of them leaving a lasting impression on their respective audiences.

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To this end, sometimes the scariest horror movies aren’t necessarily those with the best villains or monsters, but those that best grasp what makes their stories so frightening. This occasionally sees the scariest part of a horror movie become something less obvious than the killer on a murderous spree or the grotesque creature out for blood. Through clever writing, some horror movies manage to make their scariest elements the more cerebral, subtextual aspects that are easy to overlook but impossible to ever forget.

3) The Crazies (1973)

George A. Romero is best known as the creator of numerous great zombie movies, but his 1973 film The Crazies is one of his most criminally underrated works. The sci-fi horror film follows the residents of a small town attempting to survive in the aftermath of the deployment of an experimental biological weapon. The Crazies‘ most obvious villain is the horde of affected people, who become hysterical and homicidal upon contact with the virus. The outbreak’s direct victims are pretty terrifying, but the more sinister part of the movie’s story comes from the governmental response teams that attempt to quarantine the town. While the victims of the virus are by far the more obvious threat, the bungled and ineffective attempts to contain the damage see officials mishandle the power afforded to them, struggling to act with decency, compassion, and rationality. This is by far the scariest part of The Crazies, especially in the wake of the real-life outbreak of COVID-19, which draws an alarming number of parallels between our own lived history and the plot of this unfairly forgotten horror movie.

2) The Invitation (2015)

There are cult horror movies, then there are horror movies about cults, and the two don’t always intersect. 2015’s The Invitation is certainly the latter, though it has amassed a considerable number of fans with whom its subtle horror-thriller story resonated. It stars Logan Marshall-Green as a man invited to a dinner party at his ex-wife’s house years after the death of their son. Its slow-burn story gradually reveals the cult and its sinister plans for the dinner guests, culminating in a disarmingly violent third act. However, it’s not the movie’s murderous cult that stands out as the scariest part of The Invitation‘s story, but rather the more abstract ideas that it touches upon. The nature of grief and the extremes people sometimes go to in order to live with it make for a raw, complex sense of horror that’s far less sinister and far more emotional than the murder cult story otherwise implies. As a horror movie, The Invitation might seem somewhat tame, but the more metaphysical elements of the film are by far the scariest part.

1) The Mist (2007)

Many horror movies have incredibly bleak endings, but few are considered as shocking and haunting as that of 2007’s The Mist. Based on the Stephen King story of the same name, the movie features Thomas Jane at the head of an ensemble cast of people in a small Maine town who take shelter inside a supermarket after a mysterious mist filled with Lovecraftian monsters descends upon them. Of course, the presence of these monstrous creatures is the driving force behind The Mist‘s plot, but they aren’t at all the most terrifying part. As the film’s story unfolds, The Mist‘s characters gradually begin to doubt and mistrust one another, with fear and paranoia spreading amongst them. The resulting tension proves to be the greatest danger, culminating in an unforgettable ending that is truly scarring. The Mist proves that, even in the face of incomprehensible horrors, humans are by far the scariest of all creatures, and the way that fear affects the characters’ judgment results in a far scarier outcome than the monsters could ever have created.