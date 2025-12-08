7 Best DC Movie Anti-Heroes, Ranked

The Marvel Cinematic Universe rolls out the red carpet for its anti-heroes. The Guardians of the Galaxy, while having good intentions, do almost as much harm as they do good. The same can be said of the recently formed New Avengers, who were briefly called the Thunderbolts, a team full of former mercenaries who don’t need much convincing to take a life. The DC Universe, on the other hand, isn’t there just yet, at least on the big screen. While Peacemaker and the Creature Commandos get up to no good on HBO Max, the movie department focuses on those who are pure of heart, such as Superman.

No matter what anyone says, the DCU’s Superman is going to do what he thinks is right and save as many lives as he can. That attitude is going to take some getting used to because the brand has a long history of propping up characters who like to walk to the beat of their own drum. Here are the seven best DC movie anti-heroes, ranked.

7) Guy Gardner

While the introduction to this list mentions that the DCU isn’t putting anti-heroes in its movies right now, that’s not entirely true. Despite taking the oath of a Green Lantern, Guy Gardner does what he wants and is willing to turn on anyone at the drop of a hat. It’s clear that Guy has an inferiority complex, and that nearly gets him into serious trouble when he tries to pick a fight with Superman without hearing his colleague out. Sure, he helps out when there’s no other choice, but he doesn’t stay quiet about it.

6) Catwoman

Unlike Guy, Selina Kyle tells everyone who walks into her life that she isn’t interested in being a hero. Whether it’s in The Dark Knight Rises or The Batman, she’s out for herself, being willing to betray the titular hero if it gets her closer to her goal. However, Catwoman still has a heart, so if someone scratches her back, she’ll scratch theirs. Don’t expect her to stick around, though, because she’s always got bigger fish to fry somewhere else.

5) Black Adam

The comics struggle to decide whether Black Adam is an anti-hero or a straight-up villain. The DC Extended Universe doesn’t have that problem because it decides that Dwayne Johnson’s character will look out for his people, and no one else. All the damage Black Adam does puts him on the Justice Society’s radar, so he gives all of its members a quick beating before deciding that they’re worthy of his respect. But getting in the good graces of one team doesn’t mean every hero is going to be his friend.

4) Red Hood

While the live-action movies get all the love, DC’s animated films have just as much going for them. The one that features the best anti-hero is Batman: Under the Red Hood, which sees former Boy Wonder Jason Todd return from the dead and seek revenge against the Joker. It’s easy to understand why Jason is so upset, as Batman failed to protect him when it mattered most. However, the Red Hood can’t be left to his own devices, as he’s willing to tear Gotham apart to complete his mission.

3) Huntress

Bruce Wayne might be the most famous orphan in Gotham, but he’s far from the only one. Helena Bertinelli finds herself alone in the world, and rather than becoming a hero, she embraces her dark side and hunts down the people responsible for her parents’ deaths. While she opens up a bit after linking up with the Birds of Prey, her killer instinct doesn’t go away, using it to clean up the streets of the city she calls home.

2) Bloodsport

Taking money to commit a crime isn’t a very heroic act, and it looks even worse when the crime involves trying to kill the most selfless hero in the world. Robert DuBois lands himself in jail after he fails to take out Superman and becomes a member of Task Force X in The Suicide Squad. Rather than spending all his time away from his cell thinking up a way to escape, he protects his teammates and even motivates them to be better people.

1) Harley Quinn

One of the teammates that Bloodsport sticks his neck out for is Harley Quinn, one of the DCEU’s most complicated characters. She starts her big screen career by causing chaos for The Joker, but she wises up and goes off on her own. Becoming a solo act opens Harley’s eyes to the good she can do, but turning over a new leaf doesn’t mean she shows mercy to the bad guys that get in her way. In fact, she might dish out even more pain after changing her attitude.

