Nathan Fillion Addresses Green Lantern Future After Superman: “Everybody Hates Guy Gardner”

Nathan Fillion played the only Green Lantern we met in Superman, but he’ll have to share the stage with two others in Lanterns next year. The series stars Kyle Chandler as longtime Lantern Hal Jordan, and Aaron Pierre as his replacement in training John Stewart. Considering that set-up alongside Fillion’s cocky portrayal of Guy Gardner in Superman, it seems safe to say that Gardner will be a bit of an outsider among his colleagues. In an interview with Collider last week, Fillion himself seemed to say that was the case. Fillion seems to enjoy Gardner’s persona, but he was evasive on the topic of just how long this role might go on for him.

“I think everybody hates Guy Gardner pretty consistently,” Fillion said. “He’s unlikable, and he doesn’t mind. He’s okay with that. I think he’s a very defensive guy. He’s a guy with a chip on his shoulder. He doesn’t want anybody close to him, but he also doesn’t care what anybody thinks. That’s a hard guy to get close to. That guy’s brain-damaged, you know?”

The broad-ranging interview touched on many of Fillion’s other well known roles, including his procedural The Rookie. “Usually, I’m the hero kind of guy,” he said. “It’s very freeing to play that kind of stuff. It’s just nice to get out — and thank you again — to be able to do these other, more unlikable roles.”

On the question of how long he might play Gardner, Fillion was just as blasé. The interviewer brought up a quote from DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, who said that the DC Universe was an eight or 10 year commitment for most actors. When asked what he thought about that, Fillion replied, “It makes me think about, ‘Would it be okay for John Nolan to have a bowl cut?’ Because then I wouldn’t have to wear a wig for any of the Green Lantern stuff.”

Gardner is definitely an important figure in the DCU from what we’ve seen so far — not just as a powerhouse superhero, but as a celebrity. He is the self-proclaimed leader of the Justice Gang, a superhero team with financial support from Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), and his self-interest was strongly contrasted with Superman’s (David Corenswet) approach to heroism. Many fans are expecting Gardner to be taken down a peg when he shares the screen with Hal Jordan and John Stewart, and it’s even harder to speculate where his story is heading from there.

Lanterns filmed for most of 2025, and it’s unclear if it wrapped on time or not. The series is scheduled to premiere on HBO sometime in early 2026, but an exact release date has not been set yet. Superman is now available to digitally rent or purchase on PVOD stores, and will be on sale on Blu-ray and DVD on September 23rd.