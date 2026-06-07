7 Best Marvel Movie Villains Without Superpowers, Ranked

The movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond have adapted many Marvel villains, and not all of them have superpowers. While comic book movies and superheroes might go hand in hand, not all big-screen adaptations feature antagonists with outlandish abilities. What makes a great villain is often complex, especially as there’s no set formula for a great antagonist. A unique blend of attributes is most often the best recipe for a great villain, especially where superhero cinema is concerned. Even in the fantastical and occasionally outlandish stories adapted from the pages of Marvel Comics, not every great villain needs to have remarkable powers.

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Over the years, audiences have been treated to many incredible Marvel movie villains. While some have possessed incredible abilities, others have been far more mundane in their basic nature. However, this hasn’t stopped them from becoming incredibly dangerous, forcing our favorite Marvel heroes to step in and thwart their plans. The following characters are all incredible examples of how a villain can be incredibly evil, dangerous, and bizarrely compelling even without any special powers.

7) Obadiah Stane

2008’s Iron Man is one of the Phase 1 MCU movies that aged the best, having established the tone that brought the franchise so much early success. Its villain, Obadiah Stane, is a victim of his own greed, profiting from war profiteering to the point that he openly attempts to oust Tony Stark and steal his greatest invention. His only abilities stem from the tech he steals from his one-time friend, and it’s ultimately Stane’s ruthlessness and explosive temper that make him such a good antagonist.

6) Justin Hammer

One of the most underrated villains from Phase 1 of the MCU is Justin Hammer, played in Iron Man 2 by Sam Rockwell. While the movie itself is often considered disappointing, Rockwell’s performance helps Hammer stand out as an exceptional villain. He’s as quirky as he is conniving, and his complete lack of scruples makes him the perfect foil for Tony Stark. Hammer is a classic corporate opportunist, and Sam Rockwell’s performance makes him one of the best Marvel movie villains without powers.

5) Vulture

Michael Keaton has appeared in many comic book movies over the years, but his MCU debut saw him play a Spider-Man villain to near perfection. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Adrian Toomes is a disgruntled salvager who makes use of stolen alien technology to become the criminal known as the Vulture. Though his powers stem only from his use of modified tech, the Vulture proves to be an interesting and nuanced villain, and stands out as one of the MCU’s most underrated antagonists.

4) Ulysses Klaue

Even though Andy Serkis delivered a truly great MCU performance as Ulysses Klaue, he is often overlooked as he only appeared twice as a supporting antagonist before his death. The MCU’s version of the character varied greatly from that of the comics, as he had no superpowers at all and was instead simply a smuggler and arms dealer. Despite his lack of powers and screentime, Klaue manages to be one of the most entertaining villains in the entire MCU, even if he ultimately proves no match for the franchise’s heroes.

3) William Stryker

Although Fox’s X-Men movie franchise featured many incredibly powerful characters, one of its most dangerous villains actually possessed no extraordinary abilities whatsoever. First featured in 2003’s X2, William Stryker is a human obsessed with experimenting on and exploiting mutants for humanity’s gain. The lengths Stryker is willing to go to in pursuit of his aims and the disdain with which he treats mutantkind are truly abhorrent, and while he has no superpowers, the real-world parallels make him a sickeningly good villain.

2) Mysterio

There have been many great Spider-Man movie villains over the years, but few as ruthless and unpleasant as Mysterio. Posing as a hero, Mysterio deceives Peter Parker, manipulates him into an identity crisis, steals Tony Stark’s legacy, and, when he realizes he’s beaten, exposes Spider-Man’s identity to the world. Though he has no actual superpowers, Mysterio is one of the most spiteful, calculating, and resourceful villains ever to grace a Marvel movie.

1) Baron Zemo

Baron Zemo made his MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War, and quietly established himself as one of the franchise’s most successful villains. Despite possessing no superhuman abilities, Zemo managed to successfully trick and manipulate both the Avengers and the world government in order to sow discontent among the ranks of heroes, all in the name of revenge. In terms of his villainous accomplishments, Zemo is by far the best Marvel movie antagonist who doesn’t have any form of superpowers.

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